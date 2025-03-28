House Members Speak at Event with the Congressional Family Business Caucus with Focus on Women-Owned Family Businesses

Debbie McKee, of Little Debbie’s Cakes, Joins Event with Caucus Members featuring Eight Women-Owned Family Businesses; New Research Unveiled on Consumer Views

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first of three events with Members of the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus focused on the topic of “ Women-Owned Family Businesses ” and featured eight women business owners from around the country, as well as seven House Members addressing an audience of more than 70 attendees inside the U.S. Capitol Building complex.The seven House members who spoke with or greeted the attendees were Reps. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), Carol Miller (R-WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), Brad Schneider, (D-IL), Brad Sherman, (D-CA), , Rep., and Pete Stauber (R-MN).Strength of Women-Owned Family BusinessesThe event, which focused on the strength of women-owned family businesses and the special challenges they face, was organized by Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA).The event kicked off with remarks from Debbie McKee, the namesake of Little Debbie’s Cakes, based in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was followed by Kimberly Smith, President of Pipeline Development Company, Strongsville, Ohio; Angela Simmons, Owner and Manager of ABS Legacy Partners, Hickory, N.C., and Policy and Taxation Group Board member Rosana Biondo, President of Mark One, in Kansas City.Other speakers included Cheryl Osborn, founder of Casco Contractors; Meghan Hanna, President of Evolve Wellness, Corona, Calif.,; Bridget Herdman, Principal at Herdman Architecture & Design; , Corona del Mar, Calif., and Junette McCarthy, Founder and Owner of McCarthy Wealth, Newport Beach, Calif.Additional speakers at the event included Ken Monroe, President of Holt of California, Stockton, Calif., and Robert Mancuso, Chief Executive Officer of Capri Capital Partners, Palm Beach, Fla.“We wanted to relay to Congress the strength of women-owned family businesses, and the challenges they face,” said Pat Soldano, President of FEUSA. “We were excited to see so many House Members speak with attendees, and to have them listen to the stories of the women-owned businesses,” Soldano said. “It’s important that Members of Congress understand the issues facing family businesses and especially women-owned family businesses.”Political State of PlayDuring the event, Russ Sullivan and Mark Warren of the law and government relations firm, Brownstein, highlighted key individuals in the new administration, while Caren Street and Michael Hawthorne, of Squire Patton Boggs, another top Washington, D.C., law and government relations firm, discussed how best to engage Members of Congress on the issues important to family-owned businesses.Attendees were also privy to preliminary research results from FEUSA Annual Family Business Survey of Family Businesses, presented by FEUSA’s Director of Engagement, John Gugliada.The early results once again showed that family-owned businesses survive better than most businesses, with 82% of family businesses operating for 20 years or more, and 33% in businesses operating for between 50 and 100 years.In addition, 90% of family-owned businesses pay their employees above average or average wages and benefits, with 48% paying above average.When it comes to the critical tax policies affecting America’s family-owned businesses, the survey highlighted the greatest concern centered on high income taxes, with 47% of respondents noting personal income taxes as their highest priority. This is a 15% increase from FEUSA’s prior survey.The second most important issue was the Death Tax, also known as the Estate Tax, which 14% of the survey respondents noted as their main concern.High Trust FactorIn another survey commissioned by FEUSA, 1,000 consumers were polled by communications expert Dr. Frank Luntz.The Luntz survey found that 91% of respondents believe family-owned businesses are quintessential to the American Dream, with Luntz noting the importance of “the idea that you can start something from nothing and pass it on to the next generation.”Additionally, the study revealed family-owned businesses are 78% more trusted by consumers than regular corporations.The most important finding, according to Luntz, might be that Americans agree that it is “unfair that family-owned businesses pay a higher tax rate than regular corporations.”When asked this question, 84% agreed with the premise that “family-owned businesses should not have to pay more in taxes than corporations.”About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.