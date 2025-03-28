Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ VAPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3002023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock               

STATION: Berlin           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: March 27th, 2025, at 1605

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pull off on VT Route 100 in Waterbury

VIOLATION:

Violation Conditions of Release, a violation of T. 13 VSA 7559 

Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, a violation of T. 13 VSA 1030 

 

ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 27th, 2025, at approximately 1605 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a Conditions of Release Violation. Investigation revealed Alonzo Kidder (55) violated conditions ordered by the court and conditions laid out by way of a Relief from Abuse Order.

Alonzo was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on March 28th, 2025, at 1230 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2025           

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

