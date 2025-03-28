Berlin Barracks/ VAPO, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: March 27th, 2025, at 1605
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pull off on VT Route 100 in Waterbury
VIOLATION:
Violation Conditions of Release, a violation of T. 13 VSA 7559
Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, a violation of T. 13 VSA 1030
ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 27th, 2025, at approximately 1605 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of a Conditions of Release Violation. Investigation revealed Alonzo Kidder (55) violated conditions ordered by the court and conditions laid out by way of a Relief from Abuse Order.
Alonzo was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on March 28th, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 28th, 2025
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
