Federman & Sherwood Investigates Crossroads Trading for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Crossroads Trading with respect to their recent data breach. Crossroads Trading Co., Inc., a used clothing reseller with store locations nationwide, announced that on February 15, 2025, an unauthorized party accessed and encrypted data on its network. Forensic investigators confirmed that the Crossroads Trading data breach affected only a segment of its network, and the company’s IT team secured the network, restored systems and blocked further access. A report to the Texas Attorney General’s Office indicates that the impacted data includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and other government ID numbers.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

