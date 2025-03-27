Federman & Sherwood Investigates Concord Orthopaedics for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Concord Orthopaedics with respect to their recent data breach. Concord Orthopaedics, an orthopedic clinic in Concord, New Hampshire, recently reported a data breach involving a third-party vendor used for patient check-ins. The breach, which was disclosed to Concord by the vendor on November 21, 2024, may have exposed patients’ personal information from the registration and appointment intake process. According to a data breach notice on Concord's website, an unauthorized party accessed the vendor's software, potentially viewing or acquiring data. The notice specified that Concord's internal systems and electronic health records remain unaffected. Information potentially compromised varies by individual but may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, appointment details, health insurance information, and driver's license or state ID numbers.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

