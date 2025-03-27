Original Weddings: A Fresh Name, A Stunning New Website, and the Same Award-Winning Wedding Photography & Videography

SEATTLE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wedding industry’s most trusted photography and videography team has a brand-new name and an exciting new online home! Formerly known as Sound Originals, the company is now Original Weddings—a name that reflects its commitment to capturing love stories in a way that feels natural, authentic, and uniquely “you.”

With thousands of happy couples, an Emmy-winning team, and a reputation for delivering stunning wedding visuals, Original Weddings is thrilled to unveil a redesigned website that makes booking easier than ever. Whether you're planning an intimate elopement or a grand celebration, their seamless, stress-free process ensures that every moment of your big day is beautifully preserved.

Why the Change?

“We wanted our name to truly reflect what we do,” said Dan Cassuto, the founder and CEO of Original Weddings. “Every couple’s love story is one of a kind, and our job is to capture it as genuinely and beautifully as possible. ‘Original Weddings’ speaks to that mission perfectly.”

What’s New?

A modern, user-friendly website with an intuitive booking process.

A refined brand identity that better represents their passion for storytelling.

The same incredible team of photographers and videographers, dedicated to making sure couples can relax and enjoy every moment while their memories are preserved for a lifetime.



What Hasn’t Changed?

The company’s award-winning photography and videography services.

and services. A commitment to capturing weddings in a natural, candid, and artistic way.

A team of experts that helps couples feel comfortable and confident in front of the camera.

that helps couples feel comfortable and confident in front of the camera. Flexible travel options, with some destinations eligible for free travel!

“We’re still the same team couples have trusted for years,” said Heidi Roseborough, a spokesperson for Original Weddings. “We just have a new name that better represents the love, care, and artistry we bring to every wedding.”

Visit the New Website!

Couples can now explore the new site, check availability, and easily book their dream wedding photography and videography package at www.originalweddings.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:

Heidi Roseborough

heidi@originalweddings.com

(844) 709-1195

About Original Weddings

Original Weddings is an award-winning wedding photography and videography company serving couples nationwide. With a team of Emmy-winning professionals and a stress-free booking process, they make it easy to capture every beautiful moment so couples can relive their happiest day for years to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ce55af-5b1b-4c47-9116-094c1817c9c1

Introducing Our Fresh New Look: Original Weddings Our new logo represents our unwavering dedication to capturing your unique love story—wherever you say ‘I do.’ Whether you’re seeking an elopement photographer, looking for the best wedding photographers near me, or searching for a professional wedding videographer, our nationwide coverage, award-winning expertise, and authentic approach ensure every heartfelt moment is beautifully documented. Count on Original Weddings for artistry, affordability, and passion in all your wedding photography and videography needs.

