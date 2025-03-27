Statement from Honourable Steven Myers

CANADA, March 27 - Today, Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities issued the following statement with respect to the City of Charlottetown’s denial of the application that would allow the emergency shelter and outreach services on Park Street to continue to operate:

“The decision made by the City of Charlottetown is disappointing and short-sighted.

This decision undermines the collaborative efforts we’ve worked hard to establish between the provincial government and local municipalities to address the urgent housing need on Prince Edward Island.

The closure of these services would have significant and detrimental consequences for some of our most vulnerable population and residents of the city.

Without the shelter and outreach services, the city would be faced with the very real and troubling prospect of a rise in encampments throughout the city, as those in need will have nowhere else to turn. Encampments are dangerous and unmanageable for city resources and residents. If the service is not there, the problem will be everywhere.

We had hoped that the City of Charlottetown would stop the political games and do the right thing for the greater community.

Homelessness is a national issue and the latest data shows that the number of homeless individuals across the country is increasing. We must work together to address the issues impacting homeless islanders and those at-risk of homelessness. While the municipal government runs away from supporting all of its residents, the provincial government will not turn our backs to community need.

To ensure the safety of all residents, the Government of Prince Edward Island will enact regulatory amendments to create the Charlottetown Park Street Special Planning Area which encompasses the government-owned property at Park Street (see map.) These powers are prescribed to the Lieutenant-Governor-in-Council under Section 8.1 of the Planning Act and designate the Minister as the authority having jurisdiction over planning within the special planning area.”