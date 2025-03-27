East Texas A&M University Breaks Ground on New Event Center

The new arena will serve as a central hub for student life and community engagement in Northeast Texas.

Commerce, TX, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Texas A&M University broke ground on its highly anticipated Event Center on Thursday, March 27—a game-changer for athletics, entertainment, and community connections in Northeast Texas. The university celebrated the groundbreaking with a special ceremony at the site, welcoming community members and distinguished guests.

“In developing this event center—the premier event center in Northeast Texas—we know this can be a catalyst for growth, not just within our university community, but this region, the city of Commerce, Hunt County and beyond,” said East Texas A&M Athletics Director Jim Curry.

A Multi-Purpose Venue for Northeast Texas

Located on the south side of campus along State Highway 24 in Commerce, Texas, the modern, multi-use Event Center will primarily serve as the home for East Texas A&M's men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams. Beyond athletics, the $70 million venue will host major university and community events, including graduations, concerts, conventions and special gatherings. Designed to anchor a future campus event district, the Event Center will serve as a central hub for student life and community engagement in Northeast Texas.

A Closer Look at the Event Center

The Event Center was designed by architecture firm Gensler and will be built by Hoar Construction. The 65,000 square-foot arena will feature:

Approximately 2,500 stadium seats

Two multipurpose press rooms

Two suites

Four team locker rooms

Eight coaches' offices

Loge box (semi-private seating) for around 40 guests

Training room

Video scoreboards

Technology and infrastructure for concerts and other events

Ana Kurzan, senior designer at Gensler, described the Event Center as “a brilliant beacon celebrating campus victories, graduations and regional pride.” She added that the building's modern design is inspired by “the elegance of a lion in motion, as well as its strength and stoicism.”

The area surrounding the Event Center will include a plaza, an outdoor entertainment space with a stage, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and more than 800 new parking spaces.

The master development plan—which will be fully developed later—adds additional retail and entertainment space, including an auxiliary gym, restaurant spaces, and a hotel—all designed to create a high-energy, student-friendly environment.

The new Event Center is a transformative investment in East Texas A&M's future, designed to:

Strengthen East Texas A&M's presence as a leading destination for athletics, entertainment and student engagement

Enhance campus visibility and brand recognition, attracting more students and visitors

Serve as a vibrant gathering place for students and the community

Boost student recruitment and retention, enhancing the overall campus experience

Create new partnerships and opportunities for local businesses and organizations

Molly Jacobsen, assistant city manager for Commerce, said the Event Center will bring transformative opportunities to the region. “We look forward to this Event Center providing much needed jobs in the area, enhancing our community and the quality of life, boosting the local economy, promoting the growth of other local business, and spurring innovation in the development of new business,” she said.

Elevating Lion Athletics

As East Texas A&M continues its journey in NCAA Division I athletics, the Event Center will help bridge the campus infrastructure gap, providing top-tier resources to attract high-caliber student-athletes and enhance their academic and athletic experiences. By offering DI-level facilities, East Texas A&M aims to elevate its profile, drawing greater attention from fans, media and prospective athletes while strengthening its reputation as a competitive force in collegiate sports.

Basketball player Jordyn Newsome, president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, said the new Event Center will reflect the university's pride as they take on DI competition in the Southland Conference.

“This will be a place we represent East Texas A&M with strength, determination and heart,” she said. “This Event Center will open new doors of opportunity for Lion Athletics, and I cannot wait to see it.”

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Several special guests attended Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony, including:

Chris Grant, Commissioner, Southland Conference

Thomas Samuel, Deputy Commissioner, Southland Conference

Don Montgomery, The Texas A&M University System

Elizabeth Cockerham (Senator John Cornyn)

Matt Hernandez (Representative Brent Money)

Natalie Steinsholt (Representative Keith Self)

Steven Harrison, Commissioner, Hunt County

Bobby Stovall, Judge, Hunt County

Molly Jacobson, Assistant City Manager, Commerce

Dr. Keith McFarland, President Emeritus

Other VIP guests included representatives from Commerce EDC, Commerce Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Commerce ISD and Campbell ISD. Several VIP vendors attended from The Sports Facilities Companies, Hoar Construction, GSR-Andrade and Gensler.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant said he became a “believer” in East Texas A&M after visiting and seeing the alignment among the campus, the community and the administration.

“I became a believer and believe in East Texas [A&M] and everything we can accomplish just by the growth of becoming Division I,” he said. He added that the groundbreaking for the new facility is “a statement that East Texas belongs in Division I, and East Texas is a leader in the Southland Conference.”

In his remarks, Jim Curry thanked The Texas A&M University System for their support, assistance and guidance and their “great belief in the growth trajectory of this university…” He also recognized East Texas A&M President Mark Rudin for “his leadership, his inspiration, the bold vision he's got for this university…”

Looking Ahead

With a master plan for future growth, the Event Center will bring together education, athletics and entertainment to become a premier destination for Northeast Texas.

“This facility will be a place where people can gather, collaborate, perform, engage, and celebrate all of the things that contribute to making a city really feel more like a community,” Jacobsen said. “Today, we celebrate this vision as it becomes a reality.”

“It's yet another great day to be a Lion,” Rudin said. “This Event Center will be such an important part of our history.”

