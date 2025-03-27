Daytime lane closures continue on Fort Barrette Road for railroad upgrades

Main, News Posted on Mar 27, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of continued lane closures of Fort Barrette Road between Kapolei Parkway and Kama‘aha Avenue for reconstruction of existing railroad crossings and lighting improvements along the roadway.

Crews continue daytime closures from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fort Barrette Road with one lane closed in each direction at the railroad crossing between Kama‘aha Avenue and Kapolei Parkway for railroad upgrades. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

Remaining work will be performed as daytime work under the current schedule. There are no further full closures of Fort Barrette Road planned at this time.

Future work on this project includes electrical crossings, traffic signal work and other upgrades along this stretch of Fort Barrette Road. Work will be announced as it is scheduled.

The scope of this work entails upgrading of the existing railroad crossing, installation of highway and shared-use path lighting on Fort Barrette Road, and installation of new concrete crossing panels, pavement markings, striping and signs, etc.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

