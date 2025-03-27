Update on the Alarka Five Fire in Swain County
A wildfire has started near the Alarka Highlands in Swain County. Currently, the fire is 911 acres in size and 0% contained.
Swain County Emergency Management has evacuation notices in place. Evacuation orders for Swain County residents include:
- Long Creek Lane
- Unahala Creek Lane
- Alarka Highlands Drive
The Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team is mobilizing and will take over the incident Friday, March 28 at 8 a.m.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.