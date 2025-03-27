Update on the Alarka Five Fire in Swain County

A wildfire has started near the Alarka Highlands in Swain County. Currently, the fire is 911 acres in size and 0% contained.

Swain County Emergency Management has evacuation notices in place. Evacuation orders for Swain County residents include:

Long Creek Lane

Unahala Creek Lane

Alarka Highlands Drive

The Southern Area Incident Management Gray Team is mobilizing and will take over the incident Friday, March 28 at 8 a.m.

-30-