Inspection Support Network (ISN) Expands Feature Set with Major April Updates

New features enhance workflow automation and personalization for home inspectors

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspection Support Network (ISN), the industry’s leading home inspection software, has introduced a suite of new features designed to enhance automation and personalization for home inspectors.February’s updates include Inspector Flagging , the ability to auto-populate property data from Realtor.com on an inspection order form, new Zapier capabilities that allow inspectors to set up more automated workflows, and Custom Cover Pages, further solidifying ISN’s position as the all-in-one business solution for inspectors.By reducing manual work and offering new levels of flexibility, ISN continues to refine its platform to help inspectors save time while improving client communication and report quality.Inspector Flagging helps inspectors clearly designate who is responsible for each part of an inspection via a color-coded indicator system to make it easy to assign and view responsibilities. This enables teams to stay organized and ensure nothing is overlooked during the inspection process. Inspector Flagging is an especially valuable feature for large or multi-inspector inspections.Another new feature designed to increase efficiency is the ability to auto-populate property data such as square footage and the year the property was built from Realtor.com directly into an inspection Order Form. The result? Less time wasted looking up and entering property details, fewer typos and errors resulting from manual data entry, and faster completion of orders.Additionally, ISN’s enhanced Zapier integration connects the platform to more than 6,000 apps, making it easier for inspectors to automate workflows, sync data with business CRMs, and integrate with key business tools like email marketing and accounting systems. With a host of new triggers such as Order Created, Order Canceled, Agent Updates, and Client Updates, inspectors can now automate more processes than ever, from scheduling to payment and contract management, improving efficiency and control over their inspection workflow.Lastly, Custom Cover Pages give inspectors the ability to brand their inspection reports with personalized cover designs that include logos, business details, and tailored messaging, creating a more polished presentation for clients and agents and helping inspectors to stand out from the competition.These updates reinforce ISN’s focus on delivering a seamless, intuitive experience that helps inspectors improve efficiency, enhance report customization, and provide greater value to clients and real estate agents. By eliminating time-consuming manual work, inspectors can focus more on their inspections and business growth.ISN is the leading home inspection business management platform, providing report writing, scheduling, financial reporting, payment processing, and automation tools for home inspection companies of all sizes. For more details on ISN’s latest updates, visit the ISN Blog at https://www.inspectionsupport.com/blog/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.