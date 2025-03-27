NowVertical Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Financial Update Webinar

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, will announce its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market open on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. This will be followed by a webinar at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business outlook.

Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar to discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 results. Participants will include Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Nelson, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer. A live question-and-answer session will follow.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cEmYLTHBTLqtoK_qDtxqsw

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the company's website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media .

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.nowvertical.com .

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together "forward-looking statements"), including, the alignment of the Company’s leadership and shareholders, and the associated results of the transactions contemplated in this press release on NowVertical’s business, finances and operations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, certain of which are unknown. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the data analytics and artificial intelligence sectors in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions or dispositions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of the Company and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at www.sedarplus.com , including the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.