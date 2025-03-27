Sonoco Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, ranking 11th in the Transport, Logistics and Packaging sector.

“Since 1899, Sonoco’s driving purpose has been, ‘People Build Businesses by Doing the Right Thing’,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “That is not just a slogan for us. It is something we talk about daily as we work to make lives better through innovative packaging. This honor belongs to our employees, who live and breathe that mantra every single day.”

Newsweek partnered with market research firm Statista to identify America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. This year's ranking includes 700 companies in 23 industries ranging from aerospace and health care to retail and consumer goods. Rankings were determined through an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. respondents, resulting in over 100,000 evaluations that reflected the perspectives of consumers, employees, and investors.

Companies also making the list include names like Fidelity, Harley-Davidson, GE and Marriott International, alongside growing brands like In-N-Out Burger and Publix.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 28,000 employees working in 315 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com













