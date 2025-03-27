MDC invites public to native plant sale April 5 at Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many homeowners are discovering the benefits of landscaping with native plants. Plants that are naturally adapted to their surroundings tend to be less dependent on pesticides and watering hoses and they provide better habitat for butterflies, songbirds, and other local wildlife.

Homeowners can purchase native plants for their aesthetic and landscaping needs and learn more about using native plants at the Native Plant Sale that will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Visitors can choose from a variety of native plants from local businesses that specialize in native plants. Call 417-888-4237 for more information or stop by the Springfield Nature Center to get an event flyer. People can also get information about the plant sale at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206857

The event is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

More information about native plants can also be found at mdc.mo.gov or at grownative.org.