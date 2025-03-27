Minnesota DNR FalconCam pair preparing for eggs (published March 27, 2025)

A pair of peregrine falcons have returned to the nest box featured on the popular Minnesota Department of Natural Resources FalconCam. The webcam has captured this pair of falcons demonstrating courtship displays and preparing for eggs by creating a nest in the gravel, called a scrape.

The two adult falcons using this nest box have been identified by the Midwest Peregrine Society as the same pair who used it last year, a 12-year-old female and a 16-year-old male. This female falcon fledged from St. Cloud, Minnesota and has nested in this box since 2016. The male fledged from Gary, Indiana and this represents his second year paired with this female.

The FalconCam, located inside a nest box in downtown St. Paul, became the DNR’s first live webcam 14 years ago. Building tenants at Sentinel Properties provide funding for the live camera stream and the building managers oversee the nest box and camera. The webcam provides an intimate view into the lives of nesting peregrine falcons each year.

“We hope the FalconCam generates appreciation of this fascinating species of special concern and helps connect Minnesotans to the incredible wildlife around them,” DNR Wildlife Engagement Supervisor Jessica Ruthenberg said. “Last year, this pair successfully fledged two chicks from their nest. We hope for a chance to see them rear a family again this year.”

Peregrine falcons are a Minnesota success story. In the 1970s, they were on the brink of extinction in North America. Populations were restored with the help of Minnesota falconers, the Midwest Peregrine Society and the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program. Donations from generous Minnesotans on income tax forms helped to fund the peregrine falcon restoration project and the DNR FalconCam.

Since 1987, Minnesotans have been able to donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund on state tax forms to fund projects that support the future of our state’s rare and vulnerable wildlife.

Watch the DNR FalconCam to see the falcons engaged in courtship and maintaining their scrape, as they prepare for their nesting season. Last year, this pair laid their first egg on April 11, so an egg could potentially appear around that same time this year.

Stay informed on FalconCam happenings by signing up for updates on the FalconCam webpage. Learn more about peregrine falcons and the Minnesota restoration project on the DNR website.