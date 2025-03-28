OP360 Named in OA500 for Second Consecutive Year — Rises 200 Spots in Global BPO Rankings

OP360 Ranked 2 years running in OA500

OP360 jumps 200 spots in OA500 global outsourcing rankings, reaching #1 in US, #2 in Colombia, and #8 in the Philippines despite competing with industry giants.

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re excited to announce that OfficePartners360 (OP360) has once again earned a spot in the prestigious OA500 — Outsource Accelerator’s definitive index of the world’s top 500 outsourcing firms. And this year, we’re celebrating a huge leap: a 200-spot jump in the rankings!What makes this especially meaningful? We’re not the biggest BPO out there — far from it. But that hasn’t stopped us from going head-to-head with global giants and making our mark. Our growth has been driven by a relentless focus on people, performance, and partnership — and it’s paying off.The OA500 evaluates companies based on a blend of public visibility, client reviews, and third-party metrics — including Glassdoor ratings, where we proudly hold a 4.2-star score. Check out what our team is saying.Even more exciting, we’re also standing tall in Outsource Accelerator’s regional rankings:#1 in the United States#2 in Colombia#8 in the PhilippinesThese rankings highlight our growing presence across key global markets — and show that our people-first approach is resonating around the world. You can view the full list and regional breakdown in Outsource Accelerator’s guide to the top BPOs in the Philippines.If you’re new to OP360, get to know us here — we’re a people-first BPO with a passion for delivering exceptional results.Want to learn more about why we made the list? Read our full OA500 profile here We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come — and even more excited about where we’re going. Huge thanks to our amazing team, clients, and partners. Here’s to another year of punching above our weight and pushing the bar even higher.

