Neuronetics Reports Updated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results

MALVERN, Pa., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company” or “Neuronetics”) is issuing this press release to update the reporting of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Following the Company’s press release on March 4, 2025 initially issuing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results (the “Initial Release”) and in connection with finalizing the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, certain non-cash revisions were made to the financial statements related to the Company’s acquisition of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (“Greenbrook”) and the shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2024. These accounting updates resulted in, among other things:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

a $0.6 million reduction in the 2024 bonus accrual that the Company assumed in connection with its acquisition of Greenbrook, resulting in an increase in the Company’s operating expenses from $25.8 million, as reported in the Initial Release, to $26.4 million under applicable purchasing accounting principles;

an increase in the net loss and net loss per share from $(12.2) million and $(0.33), respectively, as reported in the Initial Release, to $(12.7) million and $(0.34), respectively; and

a decrease in the adjusted EBITDA from $0.1 million, as reported in the Initial Release, to $(0.4) million.



Full Year 2024 Results

a $0.6 million reduction in the 2024 bonus accrual that the Company assumed in connection with its acquisition of Greenbrook, resulting in an increase in the Company’s Operating Expenses from $88.2 million, as reported in the Initial Release, to $88.7 million under applicable purchasing accounting principles;

an increase in the net loss and net loss per share from $(43.2) million and $(1.37), respectively, as reported in the Initial Release, to $(43.7) million and $(1.38), respectively; and

a decrease in the adjusted EBITDA from $(21.3) million, as reported in the Initial Release, to $(21.8) million.



The updated consolidated financial statements for the year and three months ending December 31, 2024 are attached to this press release and fully reflect the accounting updates. The Company also filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K today and the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report fully reflect the accounting updates.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy (“NeuroStar Therapy”) is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System (the “NeuroStar System”) and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook treatment centers across the United States, offering NeuroStar Therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and other mental health disorders.

NeuroStar Therapy is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15 to 21 with MDD. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements in this press release, including the documents incorporated by reference herein, include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would” and “should” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the effect of the transaction with Greenbrook, on the Company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy; the Company’s ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company’s ability to successfully complete the announced restructuring plans; the Company’s reliance on the sale and use of the NeuroStar System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company’s salesforce; the Company’s ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company’s products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company’s products; developments in competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company’s products treat; product defects; the Company’s revenue concentration among a small number of customers; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of the NeuroStar System for additional indications; developments in regulation in the U.S. and other applicable jurisdictions; the terms of the Company’s credit facility; the Company’s ability to successfully roll out the Company’s Better Me Provider program on the planned timeline; the Company’s self-sustainability and existing cash balances; and the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positive in the third quarter of 2025. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including, without limitation, the factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Neuronetics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as it may be updated or supplemented by subsequent reports that Neuronetics has filed or files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Investor Contact:

Mike Vallie or Mark Klausner

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0499

ir@neuronetics.com

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

646-517-4220

NeuroStar@evolvemkd.com

NEURONETICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues $ 22,493 $ 20,314 $ 74,890 $ 71,348 Cost of revenues 7,600 4,543 20,729 19,643 Gross profit 14,893 15,771 54,161 51,705 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,811 11,716 45,631 47,318 General and administrative 10,782 6,276 30,322 25,426 Research and development 5,772 2,206 12,771 9,515 Total operating expenses 26,365 20,198 88,724 82,259 Loss from operations (11,472) (4,427) (34,563) (30,554) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 1,757 1,843 7,286 5,424 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 4,427 — Other income, net (548) (893) (2,549) (5,789) Net loss $ (12,681) $ (5,377) $ (43,727) $ (30,189) Non-controlling interest 19 — 19 — Net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders’ (12,662) (5,377) (43,708) (30,189) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted attributable to Neuronetics stockholders’ $ (0.34) $ (0.19) $ (1.38) $ (1.05) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 36,855 29,048 31,734 28,658





NEURONETICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,459 $ 59,677 Restricted cash 1,000 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance of credit losses of $1,930 and $795 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 respectively 23,355 15,782 Inventory 4,248 8,093 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 206 905 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 3,078 2,514 Current portion of note receivables 930 2,056 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,846 4,766 Total current assets 58,122 93,793 Property and equipment, net 6,242 2,009 Goodwill 18,634 — Identified Intangibles, net 19,606 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,093 2,773 Net investments in sales-type leases 86 661 Prepaid commission expense 8,902 8,370 Long-term notes receivable 295 3,795 Other assets 1,923 4,430 Total assets $ 140,903 $ 115,831 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,077 $ 4,752 Accrued expenses 12,818 12,595 Deferred revenue 974 1,620 Deferred and contingent consideration 1,000 — Other payables 605 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,791 845 Total current liabilities 31,265 19,812 Long-term debt, net 55,151 59,283 Deferred revenue 2 200 Operating lease liabilities 22,686 2,346 Total liabilities 109,104 81,641 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 250,000 shares authorized; 55,679 and 29,092 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 557 291 Additional paid-in capital 446,938 409,980 Accumulated deficit (419,789) (376,081) Total Stockholders’ equity 27,706 34,190 Non-controlling interest 4,093 — Total equity 31,799 34,190 Total liabilities and Stockholders’ equity $ 140,903 $ 115,831





NEURONETICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from Operating activities: Net loss $ (43,727) $ (30,189) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,073 2,006 Capitalized Software impairment 3,956 — Allowance for credit losses 2,055 390 Inventory impairment 626 1,905 Share-based compensation 5,602 7,319 Non-cash interest expense 771 634 Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,427 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 28 — Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,727) (8,831) Inventory 3,150 (1,098) Net investment in sales-type leases 997 1,193 Prepaid commission expense (1,096) (1,319) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,155) (2,845) Accounts payable (1,985) 2,029 Accrued expenses (2,083) (2,243) Other Liabilities (66) — Deferred revenue (843) (989) Net Cash used in Operating activities (30,997) (32,038) Cash flows from Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (1,466) (2,369) Fees paid on acquisition, net of cash acquired (2,553) — Repayment of notes receivable 1,606 1,047 Net Cash (used in) provided by Investing activities (2,413) (1,322) Cash flows from Financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (2,624) (1,104) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 57,479 25,000 Proceeds from issuance of warrants 2,521 — Repayment of long-term debt (60,000) (1,200) Payment for debt extinguishment cost (4,185) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1 1 Net Cash (used in) provided by Financing activities (6,808) 22,697 Net decrease in Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash (40,218) (10,663) Cash and Cash equivalents, Beginning of Period 59,677 70,340 Cash, Cash equivalents and restricted cash, End of Period $ 19,459 $ 59,677

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.(“GAAP”), and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes that the addition of the non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (12,681) $ (5,377) $ (43,727) $ (30,189) Interest expense, net 1,209 1,843 4,737 5,424 Income taxes — — — — Depreciation and amortization 442 503 2,152 2,006 EBITDA $ (11,030) $ (3,031) $ (36,838) $ (22,759) Acquisition related expense (Note 1) 6,584 — 6,584 — Software impairment (Note 2) 4,031 — 4,034 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (Note 3) — — 4,427 — Inventory impairment on circuit boards (Note 4) — — — 1,747 Adjusted EBITDA $ (415) $ (3,031) $ (21,793) $ (21,012)

In connection with the acquisition of Greenbrook, the Company incurred acquisition related expenses totaling approximately $6.6 million which were non-recurring and infrequent in nature. These expenses are removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate depiction of the Company’s core operational performance for the period presented. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, following a change in strategy, the Company halted development on a certain product release resulting in a software impairment charge of approximately $4.0 million. This expense, which is infrequent and non-recurring in nature, is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate depiction of the Company’s core operational performance for the period presented. In connection with its $60 million debt refinance in the third quarter of 2024 from SLR Investment Corp. to Perceptive Credit Holdings IV, LP, the Company recorded a loss on extinguishment of approximately $4.4 million. This infrequent and non-recurring expense is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate reflection of the Company’s core operational performance for the period presented. Due in part to a change in strategy, in 2023, the Company recorded an inventory impairment charge related to circuit boards totaling $1.7 million. This infrequent and non-recurring expense is removed from EBITDA in order to provide a more accurate reflection of the Company’s core operational performance for the period presented.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.