CEA Industries Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q4 2024



(unaudited) Q3 2024



(unaudited) Q4 2023



(unaudited) Revenue $ 417 $ 391 $ 251 Gross Profit (Loss) $ (175 ) $ (70 ) $ (286 ) Operating Expenses $ 850 $ 677 $ 709 Net Income/(Loss) $ (1,019 ) $ (740 ) $ (988 )



Full Year 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

FY 2024 FY 2023 Revenue $ 2,803 $ 6,911 Gross Profit (Loss) $ (220 ) $ 542 Operating Expenses $ 2,952 $ 3,495 Net Income/(Loss) $ (3,146 ) $ (2,912 )



“We continue to maintain the lean cost structure we implemented last year, with a focus on expense reduction and capital preservation as we work through our remaining backlog of Controlled Environment Agriculture related work,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “To demonstrate our commitment to shareholders, throughout 2024 we reduced headcount, eliminated product development costs, and brought down business development expenses to help preserve our balance sheet. These efforts enabled us to reduce operating expenses by approximately 16% in 2024 compared to the prior year.

“As we announced last month, we recently signed an agreement to acquire Fat Panda, a Winnipeg, Canada based retailer and manufacturer of e-cigarettes, vape devices and e-liquids with a substantial market share in the mid-western province region. Fat Panda’s strong retail footprint, vertically integrated operations, and consistent profitability align well with our strategic objectives. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to accelerate Fat Panda’s expansion, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance long-term value creation for our shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates following the prospective close of the transaction in the coming months.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.4 million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to greater revenue recognition as the Company worked through its backlog.

Net bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.1 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog also increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in the Company’s net bookings and backlog was primarily attributed to an equipment order of approximately $400,000.

Gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected an improvement to $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by a reduction in variable costs as a percentage of revenue. Variable costs include the cost of equipment, outside engineering, shipping and handling, travel and warranty.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.0 million or $(1.29) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $(1.47) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $9.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $3.0 million during this period. At December 31, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,452,826 $ 12,508,251 Accounts receivable, net 13,041 18,655 Contract assets, net 234,328 224,414 Inventory, net 25,980 296,404 Prepaid expenses and other 368,068 313,115 Total Current Assets 10,094,243 13,360,839 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 5,698 38,558 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 245,270 356,109 Total Noncurrent Assets 267,545 411,244 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,361,788 $ 13,772,083 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 550,477 $ 624,724 Deferred revenue 343,790 499,800 Current portion of operating lease liability 135,651 126,724 Total Current Liabilities 1,029,918 1,251,248 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 134,147 259,627 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 134,147 259,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,164,065 1,510,875 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) - - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 793,109 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 7 Additional paid in capital 49,533,950 49,451,493 Accumulated deficit (40,336,235 ) (37,190,292 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,197,723 12,261,208 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,361,788 $ 13,772,083



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 417,447 $ 251,093 $ 2,803,470 $ 6,910,951 Cost of revenue 592,343 536,919 3,023,094 6,368,872 Gross (loss) profit (174,896 ) (285,826 ) (219,624 ) 542,079 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 2,685 16,445 16,315 273,409 Product development costs - - - 76,487 Selling, general and administrative expenses 846,817 693,022 2,936,145 3,145,328 Total operating expenses 849,503 709,467 2,952,460 3,495,224 Operating loss (1,024,399 ) (995,293 ) (3,172,084 ) (2,953,145 ) Other income : Other income, net - - - 7,778 Interest income, net 5,761 7,774 26,141 33,816 Total other income 5,761 7,774 26,141 41,594 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,018,638 ) (987,519 ) (3,145,943 ) (2,911,551 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (1,018,638 ) $ (987,519 ) $ (3,145,943 ) $ (2,911,551 ) Loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (1.29 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (4.22 ) $ (4.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 791,813 673,031 745,038 672,936



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (3,145,943 ) $ (2,911,551 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 20,065 29,655 Share-based compensation 82,457 187,615 Provision for doubtful accounts (bad debt recovery) (40,217 ) (2,056 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 26,989 121,791 Loss on disposal of assets 12,796 100 Operating lease expense 110,839 106,765 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 45,831 (13,950 ) Contract assets (9,914 ) (224,414 ) Inventory 243,435 (69,784 ) Prepaid expenses and other (54,953 ) 1,176,806 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (74,247 ) (582,534 ) Deferred revenue (156,010 ) (3,838,771 ) Operating lease liability, net (116,553 ) (108,735 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,055,425 ) (6,129,063 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment - 200 Net cash provided by investing activities - 200 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3,055,425 ) (6,128,863 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,508,251 18,637,114 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,452,826 $ 12,508,251 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ - $ - Income taxes paid $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability $ - $ 89,970

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.