CEA Industries Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Louisville, Colorado, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

    Q4 2024

(unaudited) 		    Q3 2024

(unaudited) 		    Q4 2023

(unaudited) 		 
Revenue   $ 417     $ 391     $ 251  
Gross Profit (Loss)   $ (175 )   $ (70 )   $ (286 )
Operating Expenses   $ 850     $ 677     $ 709  
Net Income/(Loss)   $ (1,019 )   $ (740 )   $ (988 )


Full Year 2024 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

    FY 2024     FY 2023  
Revenue   $ 2,803     $ 6,911  
Gross Profit (Loss)   $ (220 )   $ 542  
Operating Expenses   $ 2,952     $ 3,495  
Net Income/(Loss)   $ (3,146 )   $ (2,912 )


“We continue to maintain the lean cost structure we implemented last year, with a focus on expense reduction and capital preservation as we work through our remaining backlog of Controlled Environment Agriculture related work,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “To demonstrate our commitment to shareholders, throughout 2024 we reduced headcount, eliminated product development costs, and brought down business development expenses to help preserve our balance sheet. These efforts enabled us to reduce operating expenses by approximately 16% in 2024 compared to the prior year.

“As we announced last month, we recently signed an agreement to acquire Fat Panda, a Winnipeg, Canada based retailer and manufacturer of e-cigarettes, vape devices and e-liquids with a substantial market share in the mid-western province region. Fat Panda’s strong retail footprint, vertically integrated operations, and consistent profitability align well with our strategic objectives. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to accelerate Fat Panda’s expansion, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance long-term value creation for our shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates following the prospective close of the transaction in the coming months.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.4 million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to greater revenue recognition as the Company worked through its backlog.

Net bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.1 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog also increased to $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in the Company’s net bookings and backlog was primarily attributed to an equipment order of approximately $400,000.

Gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected an improvement to $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by a reduction in variable costs as a percentage of revenue. Variable costs include the cost of equipment, outside engineering, shipping and handling, travel and warranty.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.8 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.0 million or $(1.29) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $(1.47) per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $9.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $12.5 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $3.0 million during this period. At December 31, 2024, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US Dollars except share numbers) 

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
             
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,452,826     $ 12,508,251  
Accounts receivable, net     13,041       18,655  
Contract assets, net     234,328       224,414  
Inventory, net     25,980       296,404  
Prepaid expenses and other     368,068       313,115  
Total Current Assets     10,094,243       13,360,839  
Noncurrent Assets                
Property and equipment, net     5,698       38,558  
Intangible assets, net     1,830       1,830  
Deposits     14,747       14,747  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     245,270       356,109  
Total Noncurrent Assets     267,545       411,244  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 10,361,788     $ 13,772,083  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 550,477     $ 624,724  
Deferred revenue     343,790       499,800  
Current portion of operating lease liability     135,651       126,724  
Total Current Liabilities     1,029,918       1,251,248  
                 
Noncurrent Liabilities                
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     134,147       259,627  
Total Noncurrent Liabilities     134,147       259,627  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,164,065       1,510,875  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)     -       -  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 793,109 and 673,090 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     8       7  
Additional paid in capital     49,533,950       49,451,493  
Accumulated deficit     (40,336,235 )     (37,190,292 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     9,197,723       12,261,208  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 10,361,788     $ 13,772,083  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited) 

    For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)              
Revenue   $ 417,447     $ 251,093     $ 2,803,470     $ 6,910,951  
                                 
Cost of revenue     592,343       536,919       3,023,094       6,368,872  
                                 
Gross (loss) profit     (174,896 )     (285,826 )     (219,624 )     542,079  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Advertising and marketing expenses     2,685       16,445       16,315       273,409  
Product development costs     -       -       -       76,487  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     846,817       693,022       2,936,145       3,145,328  
Total operating expenses     849,503       709,467       2,952,460       3,495,224  
                                 
Operating loss     (1,024,399 )     (995,293 )     (3,172,084 )     (2,953,145 )
                                 
Other income :                                
Other income, net     -       -       -       7,778  
Interest income, net     5,761       7,774       26,141       33,816  
Total other income     5,761       7,774       26,141       41,594  
                                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (1,018,638 )     (987,519 )     (3,145,943 )     (2,911,551 )
                                 
Income taxes     -       -       -       -  
                                 
Net loss   $ (1,018,638 )   $ (987,519 )   $ (3,145,943 )   $ (2,911,551 )
                                 
                                 
Loss per common share – basic and diluted   $ (1.29 )   $ (1.47 )   $ (4.22 )   $ (4.33 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     791,813       673,031       745,038       672,936  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

    For the Twelve Months Ended         December 31,  
    2024     2023  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (3,145,943 )   $ (2,911,551 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense     20,065       29,655  
Share-based compensation     82,457       187,615  
Provision for doubtful accounts (bad debt recovery)     (40,217 )     (2,056 )
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     26,989       121,791  
Loss on disposal of assets     12,796       100  
Operating lease expense     110,839       106,765  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     45,831       (13,950 )
Contract assets     (9,914 )     (224,414 )
Inventory     243,435       (69,784 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (54,953 )     1,176,806  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (74,247 )     (582,534 )
Deferred revenue     (156,010 )     (3,838,771 )
Operating lease liability, net     (116,553 )     (108,735 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,055,425 )     (6,129,063 )
                 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities                
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment     -       200  
Net cash provided by investing activities     -       200  
                 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities                
Net cash provided by financing activities     -       -  
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (3,055,425 )     (6,128,863 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     12,508,251       18,637,114  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 9,452,826     $ 12,508,251  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ -     $ -  
Income taxes paid   $ -     $ -  
                 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                
                 
Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability   $ -     $ 89,970  

