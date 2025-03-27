Portage Biotech Reports Promising Preclinical Results in Mesothelioma Supporting First-In-Human Trial of PORT-7

Encouraging efficacy data in a murine mesothelioma model with a selective A2B adenosine receptor antagonist given as a single agent or in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody

DOVER, Del., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a portfolio of innovative therapeutics, presented new preclinical data for PORT-7 (TT-4), a selective Adenosine A2B receptor inhibitor, generated by Dr. Luciano Mutti, Gruppo Italiano Mesotelioma e Oncologia Ambientale, at the 2025 European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC), held in Paris, France March 26-29. The new data demonstrate both single agent activity for PORT-7, and a dramatic >90% inhibition of tumor growth when PORT-7 was combined with an anti-PD1 antibody in a murine model of mesothelioma. Immunohistochemistry of the tumors revealed a significant infiltration of both CD3 and CD45 positive immune effector cells. Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options in need of novel approaches to overcome immune resistance. To our knowledge, this is the first report of antitumor activity against mesothelioma using a selective A2B receptor inhibitor. Portage is making preparations to commence a first-in-human clinical trial with PORT-7.

Combining PORT-6 and PORT-7 for a More Comprehensive Immunotherapy Approach

In parallel, Portage is advancing the dose escalation of PORT-6, a potent and selective inhibitor of the A2A adenosine receptor. Portage’s plan is to ultimately co-administer PORT-6 with PORT-7 in the ongoing ADPORT-601 trial. This will mark the first time two highly selective A2A and A2B antagonists are combined in patients, with the aim of achieving a complete blockade of adenosine-induced immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. This innovative approach is designed to fully neutralize adenosine-mediated immune suppression, enhance anti-tumor responses, and broaden the impact of immunotherapy in solid tumors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a pipeline of novel biologics to transform the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. For more information, visit www.portagebiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company may not secure financing, the uncertainty of the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, scientific results may not be as expected, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 - Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024 and “Business Environment – Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months ended September 30, 2024, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 6-K. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For More Information:

Portage Biotech

Alexander Pickett, Chief Executive Officer

ir@portagebiotech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.