Global-e Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, filed today its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.global-e.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Global-e will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to ir@global-e.com.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

