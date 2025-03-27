Submit Release
Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request. 

March 27, 2025
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

