OP360 Celebrates International Women’s Month with Pride, Purpose, and Progress

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At OfficePartners360 (OP360), we believe empowered women empower the world. This International Women’s Month, we proudly celebrate the women who lead, inspire, and shape our success across the globe.Our commitment to gender equity isn’t just a campaign—it’s a cornerstone of who we are. From mentorship programs to leadership development and inclusive policies, OP360 continues to champion women at every level. In fact, women hold 50% of our global leadership roles—a testament to our mission of building pathways to the top.To honor the occasion, we invite you to watch our 2025 International Women’s Month video , featuring voices from across our global teams as they share what this month—and movement—means to them.Throughout March, OP360 hosted a vibrant lineup of events under the theme HERstory, designed to celebrate, uplift, and empower. Highlights included the HerStory in Focus Snap Booth experience, a personal branding workshop powered by Mary Kay, the Femme Flick Fest movie night (complete with free ice cream!), and a Trailblazers & Changemakers leadership talk featuring inspiring women from across the organization.Whether it’s through our Women in Leadership initiative, flexible work policies for working moms, or skill-building workshops that fuel professional growth, OP360 cultivates a workplace where women feel supported, seen, and empowered to thrive. Some of our incredible women leaders include:Jesseth Sy-Nalus, Global FinanceJamie Salazar, Head of Operations & PH Country ManagerJessica Calise, Marketing & CommunicationsErna Rubillos, Global HRTess Tan, Legal & ComplianceDiane Better, HR ColombiaWe also take pride in building a culture of inclusivity that goes beyond gender. In 2024, OP360 was honored at the Bahaghari Awards, where our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion and allyship was recognized across multiple categories—highlighting the intersectional progress we continue to make across all areas of diversity.To learn more about how OP360 integrates social responsibility and gender equity into our culture, visit our ESG Social Impact page At OP360, we’re not just celebrating women for one month—we’re building a future where equity is always in season.

