When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 27, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Frito-Lay Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

The product included in this recall was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors, in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as March 7, 2025.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

Less than 1,300 bags are included in the recall. The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date & Manufacturing Code Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips 13 oz. (368.5 grams) 28400 52848 Must have both “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 20 MAY 2025 AND One of the following Manufacturing Codes where “XX” is any number from 30 up to 55: 471106504 18 13:XX OR 471106505 85 13:XX OR 471106506 85 13:XX OR 471106507 85 13:XX

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can visit the Frito-Lay Contact Us page here or call 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

Media Statement from Frito-Lay:

A limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are being recalled as they could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Less than 1,300 bags of impacted products were for sale in stores in 13 states (Ala., Fla., Ga., Ill., Ind., Ky., Miss., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Tenn., Va., W. Va.) and across digital channels since March 7. Consumers can view the full press release on the Frito-Lay ContactUs page to see if their product is impacted by this recall. Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume.

Media Contact:

PepsiCoMediaRelations@PepsiCo.com