Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name:
Frito-Lay
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips that could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

The product included in this recall was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors, in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as March 7, 2025.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

Less than 1,300 bags are included in the recall. The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:

Product

Description

 Size UPC

Code Date & Manufacturing

Code
Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips

13 oz.

(368.5

grams)

 28400 52848

Must have both

“Guaranteed Fresh” date of

20 MAY 2025

AND

One of the following Manufacturing Codes

where “XX” is any number from 30 up to 55:

471106504

18 13:XX OR 471106505

85 13:XX OR 471106506

85 13:XX

OR

471106507

85 13:XX

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can visit the Frito-Lay Contact Us page here or call 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

Media Statement from Frito-Lay:

A limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are being recalled as they could include nacho cheese tortilla chips, and therefore may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Less than 1,300 bags of impacted products were for sale in stores in 13 states (Ala., Fla., Ga., Ill., Ind., Ky., Miss., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Tenn., Va., W. Va.) and across digital channels since March 7. Consumers can view the full press release on the Frito-Lay ContactUs page to see if their product is impacted by this recall. Unless a consumer has a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to consume.

Media Contact:

PepsiCoMediaRelations@PepsiCo.com