Statement from Governor Phil Scott Highlighting the Need for Education Reform This Legislative Session

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the below statement on the need to act on education reform this session:

“Vermonters sent a very clear message last November; they wanted us to do something about the rising cost of living in our state. Property taxes were one of their biggest concerns, so my team delivered and put forward a bold and detailed plan to transform and strengthen our public education system.

“I continue to believe, if we have the courage, we can provide every student, in every community, with access to the very best public education in America. We can pay teachers more, provide equal access to language arts, music, science and extracurriculars AND give taxpayers a funding system that makes sense and they can afford.

“I have appreciated the constructive conversations we’re having with members of the House and Senate, and it’s clear to me most of them understand that transformation is desperately needed and hugely beneficial. Still, we knew there would be questions to answer and alternate proposals to consider along the way and I have been clear, I’m open to ideas that lead us to our common goals.

“But I also want to be clear, we do not have time to waste and delayed action means more years where education costs and taxes will continue to go up.

“I also want to be upfront with legislators, I will not support adjourning this session without a bill to transition to a new funding system, establish a new governance structure that unlocks transformation, and includes a specific implementation timeline. All these steps are necessary to improve equity, maximize efficiency, achieve educational excellence and be cost effective for taxpayers.

“We were elected to make tough decisions. It’s our problem to solve and our time to solve it.

“My team and I will continue to work with leaders in both chambers, in both parties, to get this work done. And I’m prepared to use every tool at my disposal to ensure we accomplish this work during this session.”

