Better Choice Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue Growth of 26% Year-Over-Year to $7.2 million

Fourth Quarter 2024 Loss per Share Improves 97% Year-Over-Year to $(0.50)

Fourth Quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Loss Improves 80% to $(0.7) million Year-Over-Year1

Full Year 2024 Loss per Share Improves 100% year-over-year to $(0.10)

Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Loss Improves 78% year-over-year to $(1.9) million1

TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our fourth quarter results built on the momentum we saw during the third quarter and exceeded our internal projections across all key financial metrics," commented Chief Executive Officer, Kent Cunningham. "The most encouraging for me was the 26% sales growth in the fourth quarter we achieved year-over-year driven notably by a 32% increase across Chewy and Amazon platforms. Combined with continued year-over-year expansion in our gross margin to 36% for the quarter, this gives us continued confidence in our strategy and our team’s ability to drive sustained, profitable growth going forward.”

Nina Martinez, Chief Financial Officer, also commented, "Our fourth quarter revenue growth achievement year-over-year, along with 80% year-over-year improvement to our adjusted EBITDA loss, reflects our unwavering focus on driving sustainable, profitable growth. In addition to achieving a 36% gross margin, we successfully reduced short-term obligations, generating a $6.2 million gain and transitioning to a healthy working capital position of $7.9 million. These results, combined with four consecutive quarters of improved gross margin and three straight quarters of net loss improvement, strengthen our confidence in our ability to achieve profitability through operational leverage in 2025."

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $7.2 million

Gross margin increased 2,705 basis points year-over-year to 36%

Net loss improved 90% year-over-year to $(1.6) million

Loss per share improved 97% year-over-year to $(0.50)

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 80% year-over-year to $(0.7) million1

FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Gross margin increased 657 basis points year-over-year to 37%

$6.2 million gain on extinguishment of debt and accounts payable

Net loss improved 99% year-over-year to $(0.2) million

Loss per share improved 100% year-over-year to $(0.10)

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 78% year-over-year to $(1.9) million1

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 million and the Company had $2.4 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Better Choice Company Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 34,975 $ 38,592 Cost of goods sold 21,986 26,795 Gross profit 12,989 11,797 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,956 24,444 Impairment of intangible assets — 8,532 Total operating expenses 18,956 32,976 Loss from operations (5,967 ) (21,179 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (467 ) (1,353 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (236 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt and accounts payable 6,206 — Other income 69 — Total other income (expense) 5,808 (1,589 ) Net loss before income taxes (159 ) (22,768 ) Income tax expense (9 ) (2 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (168 ) $ (22,766 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 1,615,487 705,185 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 1,615,487 705,185 Net loss per share available to common stockholders, basic $ (0.10 ) $ (32.29 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (32.29 )





Better Choice Company Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,066 $ 4,455 Accounts receivable, net 5,371 4,354 Notes receivable 2,211 — Inventories 3,869 6,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 484 812 Total Current Assets 15,001 16,232 Fixed assets, net 138 230 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 64 120 Goodwill 405 — Other assets 193 155 Total Assets $ 15,801 $ 16,737 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,137 $ 6,928 Accrued and other liabilities 1,535 2,085 Line of credit 2,414 1,741 Term loan, net — 2,881 Operating lease liability 62 57 Total Current Liabilities 7,148 15,433 Non-current Liabilities Operating lease liability 5 67 Total Non-current Liabilities 5 67 Total Liabilities 7,153 15,500 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 1,830,097 & 729,026 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 2 32 Additional paid-in capital 330,156 324,288 Accumulated deficit (321,510 ) (321,342 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 8,648 2,978 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 15,801 $ 18,478





Better Choice Company Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding the following items to net loss: interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, gain on extinguishment of debt and accounts payable, loss on disposal of assets, transaction-related expenses, and other non-recurring expenses.

We present Adjusted EBITDA as it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as this non-GAAP measure forms the basis of how our management team reviews and considers our operating results. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, we believe that we create for investors a greater understanding of and an enhanced level of transparency into the means by which our management team operates our company. We also believe this measure can assist investors in comparing our performance to that of other companies on a consistent basis without regard to certain items that do not directly affect our ongoing operating performance or cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the closest GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (1,518 ) $ (14,701 ) $ (168 ) $ (22,770 ) Interest (income) expense, net (69 ) 433 467 1,353 Income tax expense 6 2 9 2 Depreciation and amortization 30 417 130 1,678 EBITDA (1,551 ) (13,849 ) 438 (19,737 ) Share-based compensation 72 157 833 1,775 Impairment of intangible assets — 8,532 — 8,532 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 1,575 — 236 Loss on disposal of assets — 1 — 12 Gain on extinguishment of debt and accounts payable — — (6,206 ) — Transaction-related expenses (a) 484 137 1,356 935 Strategic branding initiatives (b) 321 44 423 128 Co-manufacturing partner transition (c) 113 44 113 52 Other single occurrence expenses (d) (112 ) — 1,155 (357 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (673 ) $ (3,359 ) $ (1,888 ) $ (8,424 ) (a) Legal fees, professional fees, and other expenses for transaction-related business matters (b) One-time costs related to marketing agency and design, strategic re-branding initiatives, Elevate® launch, product innovation and reformulations (c) Single occurrence expenses related to the transition of our largest dry kibble co-manufacturing supplier (d) One-time items related to employee severance, executive recruitment, other non-recurring professional fees, and insurance claim reimbursements.

