Acuity Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2025.  

About Acuity 

Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuityinc.com

Investor Contact: 
Charlotte McLaughlin 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(404) 853-1456 
investorrelations@acuityinc.com 

Media Contact:  
April Appling
Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications
corporatecommunications@acuityinc.com  



