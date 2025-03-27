Jones Soda Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET

SEATTLE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) (“Jones Soda” or the “Company”), today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Harvey and Chief Financial Officer Brian Meadows will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to JSDA@gateway-grp.com by Friday, March 28, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. During the question-and-answer period, management will respond to the appropriate and common themes submitted online.

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13752687

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.jonessoda.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 15, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13752687

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

Company Contact:

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

1-206-624-3357

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gateway-grp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

