Government Announces End to Temporary SINP Pause

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 27, 2025

And Announces Program Changes Due to Federal Government's Allocation Cut

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced changes to the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) in response to the federal government's reduction to the program. The Government of Canada cut nomination allocations to all provincial nominee programs by 50 per cent earlier this year, leaving Saskatchewan with 3,625 nominations, the lowest since 2009 and added a requirement that 75 per cent of all nominees must already be living in Canada as temporary residents.

"We are disappointed with the federal government's decision to cut provincial nominee program allocations," Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "The SINP has been essential for Saskatchewan employers seeking to hire international workers when qualified Canadians are unavailable. The changes announced today will ensure that our reduced number of nominations is used effectively and in a way that prioritizes building our economy."

The previously announced pause to the intake of Job Approval Forms (JAFs) will end immediately.

To manage the constraints imposed by the federal government, the Government of Saskatchewan is implementing program changes to the SINP effective immediately. These changes will ensure fair access across sectors while maintaining program integrity and aligning with Saskatchewan's long-term labour market needs. Changes to the SINP will focus on prioritizing growing the work force in health care, agriculture and the skilled trades.

The changes to the SINP include:

Approvals for candidates overseas will be prioritized for Health, Agriculture and the skilled trades. Recruitment for all other sectors and occupations will only be supported for candidates who are already temporary residents in Canada on a valid temporary visa;

Nominations for the accommodation, food services, retail trade and trucking sectors will be capped at 25 per cent of total annual nominations;

Spas, salons and pet care services (excluding veterinarians) are no longer eligible to recruit through SINP; and

The Entrepreneur, International Graduate Entrepreneur and Farm Owner/Operator categories will be permanently closed.

A full list of the changes can be found on https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/moving-to-saskatchewan/live-in-saskatchewan/by-immigrating/saskatchewan-immigrant-nominee-program/immigration-faqs.

Due to the program changes, applications under the Saskatchewan Express Entry and Occupations In-Demand sub-categories that do not have a Saskatchewan-based job offer will be returned. Candidates whose applications are returned will be required to contact the SINP to request a refund of their application fee. Applicants with questions about their application status and requirements can contact the SINP at immigration@gov.sk.ca or 1-833-613-0485.

The SINP is Saskatchewan's immigration program that allows the province to nominate qualified candidates for permanent residence in Canada. Over 90 percent of Saskatchewan's economic immigration is facilitated through the SINP with it playing a key role in supporting Saskatchewan's growing economy and labour needs.

