Rebekah Gilbert Unveils Gritty New Americana Single 'Somebody Else’s House'

Cover art for "Somebody Else's House" Rebekah Gilbert

Americana singer-songwriter Rebekah Gilbert dives deep into family secrets and generational truths with her haunting new single "Somebody Else’s House"

This song is a reminder that our pasts may influence who we are, but they don't have to define us or our futures. It's also a reminder to be kind to people because you don't truly know ...” — Rebekah Gilbert

BIRMINGHAM, CO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana singer-songwriter Rebekah Gilbert is gearing up to release her latest single, "Somebody Else’s House", on March 28, 2025. Co-written with country songwriting sensation Amanda Williams, the song tells a haunting Southern Gothic story of generational secrets, deception, and inherited truths. This marks the first release from Gilbert’s upcoming Secret Keeper EP, offering a raw, bluesy country sound that digs deep into family history and buried pasts.

The inspiration for "Somebody Else's House" comes from Gilbert’s own family. As a teenager, she discovered that an ancestor had led a double life—running moonshine while secretly supporting a second family just miles away. That revelation lingered, reinforcing the idea that what happens behind closed doors often stays there, unless someone decides to break the cycle.

You never know what's going on

In somebody else's house

It's 190 proof/Bottled up under the same roof

In somebody else's house

With a sound in the vein of Margo Price or Miranda Lambert, the track blends traditional country grit with deep, brooding Americana. Lyrically, it has the weight of an old folk ballad, the kind of story passed down through generations, where shame and legacy are intertwined. The phrase “190 proof, bottled up under the same roof” is a powerful metaphor, suggesting both the literal presence of moonshine and the emotional intensity of secrets brewing within a family. Sonically, the track creates a rich, layered sound with Gilbert's americana-country style shining through. A raw, bluesy edge is brought forth by the driving banjo riffs, and Gilbert's soulful vocals emphasize the song's dark undercurrents.

"This song is a reminder that our pasts may influence who we are, but they don't have to define us or our futures. It's also a reminder to be kind to people because you don't truly know what someone else is going through." -Rebekah Gilbert (Songwriter)

Produced by Nicole Witt, the song features Sol Philcox-Littlefield’s (banjo), Jimbo Hart (bass), Jon Davis (drums), and Grayson Wright (keyboards). A music video for "Somebody Else’s House" will drop alongside the single on March 28, 2025.

About Rebekah Gilbert:

Rebekah Gilbert has been captivating audiences with her powerful songs, poetry, and prose since 2009. Her writing invites readers to reflect on their own journeys, while her soulful vocals pull listeners into a deep, personal experience. Drawing from the Americana genre, Rebekah’s music has been compared to the confessional lyrics of Patty Griffin; the soothing, moody vocals of Norah Jones; and the emotional, soulful delivery of Brandi Carlile.

Based in Birmingham, AL, Rebekah regularly travels to Nashville to write and perform. She recently released a cover song, “Crazy,” originally by Gnarls Barkley. This year she is also releasing a new EP, Secret Keeper, that showcases a different side of her artistry. She performs locally and regionally and is expanding to national venues. Rebekah enjoys hosting music events, creating spaces for others to share their voices.

A champion for late bloomers, Rebekah is passionate about encouraging others to pursue their dreams, no matter when they start. She often shares her own story of achieving goals and finding fulfillment later in life. Her first poetry book, Poems from the Back Pew: A Journey from Faith to Doubt and Beyond, is available in her shop and on Amazon. The companion EP, Year of Jubilee, recorded in Nashville, is available on all streaming platforms. Both the poetry collection and the EP explore her journey of breaking free from evangelical beliefs, and the personal revolution that led her to a new sense of freedom.

