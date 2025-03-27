US Rheumatologists Report Heightened Interest in Sotyktu for the Treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis Post Positive Trial Results, According to Spherix Global Insights

While interest in BMS’s pipeline asset is strong, some prescribers are underwhelmed by ACR20 endpoint.

EXTON, PA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 trials, POETYK PsA-1 and PsA-2, evaluating Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Both trials met their primary endpoint, with significantly more Sotyktu-treated patients achieving an ACR20 response at Week 16 compared to placebo (54% vs. 39%). The trials also demonstrated positive outcomes across several secondary endpoints and confirmed a safety profile consistent with previous studies of Sotyktu.

Data from Spherix Global Insights’ RealTime Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis (US) Q1 2025 study reveals, following prompting of the phase 3 trial topline results, the majority of surveyed US rheumatologists (n=103) have heightened interest in Sotyktu as a potential new option for PsA. Reactions to the trial data were largely positive, with prescribers citing the drug’s favorable safety profile, oral administration, and efficacy as key advantages. However, some remain cautious, pointing to the ACR20 results and the lack of emphasis—so far—on ACR50 and ACR70 outcomes. As one rheumatologist notes, “Excellent safety data and so far, moderate efficacy in treating joint disease in PSA. I would like to see more powerful efficacy in joints with ACR 50 and 70 improvements.”

Indeed, rheumatologists rely heavily on clinical trial endpoints—particularly ACR50, ACR70, and PASI scores—when selecting treatments for their PsA patients. In fact, nearly two-thirds of surveyed rheumatologists in November of 2024 agreed that they routinely evaluate a drug’s performance and whether or not to prescribe the drug based on these endpoints in their daily clinical practice. Highlighting a preference for more stringent indicators of efficacy, one rheumatologist noted, “I prefer ACR70 but would prefer ACR50 over ACR20. Also, PASI score is important to rate skin.”

Despite reservations about overall efficacy from some rheumatologists participating in the study, , Sotyktu is well lauded overall, with many respondents noting the asset as a compelling potential new oral treatment option that could fill an unmet need for patients with moderate PsA. Of the later-stage pipeline agents for PsA, rheumatologists report they are most interested in the approval of Sotyktu.

As Sotyktu moves closer to potential approval in PsA, industry observers are closely watching where it may carve out a role within the treatment algorithm—particularly in comparison to existing oral agents like Amgen’s Otezla (apremilast) and AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib). As a TYK2 inhibitor, Sotyktu is mechanistically adjacent to JAK inhibitors but remains distinct, and rheumatologists are increasingly highlighting its favorable safety profile as a key differentiator. Whereas boxed warnings and safety concerns have largely pushed JAK inhibitors into second- or later-line use, TYK2 inhibition is widely perceived as a more targeted and potentially safer alternative. This distinction may enable BMS to compete more directly with Otezla in the earlier stages of the PsA treatment algorithm.

Given Sotyktu’s efficacy in both joint and skin manifestations, along with its oral administration and differentiated mechanism of action, it is emerging as a notable first-line contender—particularly in the segment where Otezla has long dominated. While Otezla continues to be widely used in first-line treatment, including in combination with biologics or JAKs, the arrival of a new oral option with favorable efficacy and a compelling safety profile could significantly reshape the pre-biologic PsA landscape.

As BMS advances Sotyktu toward regulatory submission, ongoing physician perception tracking will be critical in determining its commercial potential and ultimate impact on the PsA landscape. Spherix will continue to monitor the PsA market via its quarterly RealTime Dynamix™ service

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorse.

Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head Spherix Global Insights 4848794284 lynn.price@spherixglobalinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.