Bitget Lists Walrus (WAL) in the Innovation and Web3 Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Walrus (WAL) on its platform. Trading for WAL/USDT will commence on 27 March 2025, 10:00 (UTC), with a deposit available now and a withdrawal available on 28 March 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

Walrus is a decentralized storage network that stores and delivers raw data and media files, including videos, images, and PDFs. Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally, ensuring data availability even in challenging situations.

Built on the Sui Network with smart contracts, Walrus improves on protocols like Filecoin and Arweave for programmable, scalable storage. Metadata and proof of availability are stored on Sui, allowing users to leverage the composability, expressivity, and security offered by Sui and the Move programming language. Storage capacity can be tokenized and used as a programmable asset, allowing developers to integrate storage with apps on Sui. However, Walrus isn't limited to Sui, it's available to builders on other blockchains like Solana and Ethereum.

The inclusion of Walrus provides an opportunity for users to engage with an innovative decentralized storage project enhancing data security and accessibility. It expands Bitget's portfolio of assets available in the Innovation and Web3 Zone, underlining the platform's commitment to offering promising projects which aligns with user needs and decentralized principles of blockchain technology.

The Walrus listing further enriches the portfolio of assets available in the Innovation and Meme Zone, a segment customized for tokens that show creativity and cultural relevance. Bitget continues to position itself as a hub for innovative digital assets, enabling users to explore new opportunities in a fast-paced and ever-changing market.

For more information on Walrus (WAL), users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

