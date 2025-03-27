Esteve Química Wins 2025 CDMO Leadership Award Amid €100M U.S.-Focused Manufacturing Expansion

Commitment to Excellence: Over 50 Years of Leadership in API Development and Manufacturing

BARCELONA, Spain and NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteve Química, the CDMO division of leading specialty pharmaceutical company ESTEVE, has been named the Champion of the 2025 CDMO Leadership Award in the Small Molecule API – Global Category. This honor comes as the company accelerates its international expansion with €180 million in global investments—including €100 million dedicated to producing high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). These highly specialized compounds play a critical role in treatments for oncology and other serious conditions. By strengthening the HPAPI capabilities, US pharmaceutical innovators will have access to advanced technologies and expertise required to develop and manufacture these life-saving therapies.

The award recognizes Esteve Química as a top-performing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for its excellence in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. It also affirms the company’s strategic direction, as it undertakes its initiative to support U.S. market demand through expanded small molecule API production.

“This award reflects ESTEVE’s unwavering commitment to our purpose of improving people’s lives through the delivery of high-quality small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients,” said Andrea Oro, Global Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy at Esteve Química. “This recognition would not have been possible without the trust and support of our customers and partners. It is a well-deserved honor for our entire ESTEVE team.”

Presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, the CDMO Leadership Awards are based on comprehensive market research conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR). The awards provide drug developers with insights into the industry’s most highly rated outsourcing partners, helping them identify CDMOs that meet or exceed customer expectations. This year, an enhanced scoring methodology was introduced in collaboration with Orientation Marketing, ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in assessing CDMO performance. The updated methodology applies across four key categories, including Small Molecule API, Biologics, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Small Molecule Dosage Form.

“We are thrilled to introduce our 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards winners to the outsourcing community and honored to offer drug sponsors a valuable tool in selecting the best-fit partner to bring life-saving therapies to market,” said Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor of Outsourced Pharma. “The new categories and enhanced scoring methodology elevate this year’s awards, providing an improved experience for drug sponsors while granting CDMOs a highly coveted distinction. The unveiling of the award champions in March will be an exciting highlight of the ceremony.”

Esteve Química, founded in 1966 as part of one of Spain's largest pharmaceutical groups, ESTEVE, is a Global leader in contract development and manufacturing of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With over 50 years of experience, the company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing oral and injectable non-sterile APIs for regulated markets. Esteve Química operates multiple cGMP-certified facilities across Spain, Mexico, and China, supporting clients throughout the pharmaceutical value chain with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions. The company is committed to excellence, employing state-of-the-art technologies and installations, including clean room areas for final manufacturing stages, to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE (www.esteve.com) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people’s lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Development and Manufacturing services (CDMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China.

ESTEVE’s strong commitment to its core values—people matter, transparency, and accountability—remains at the heart of everything it does.

For more information, please visit www.esteve.com

About Esteve Química

Esteve Química is a privately owned company founded in 1966 within one of the largest Pharmaceutical Groups in Spain (ESTEVE). Esteve Química is a pure play third party contract business, focused in developing and manufacturing small molecule intermediates and active ingredients.

We are committed to excellence by offering a complete range of services to support customers from the initial stages of development of an API to the manufacturing of on-going commercial supplies.

For more information, please visit www.estevequimica.com.

Esteve Química Wins Champion Award in the Small Molecule API – Global Category at CDMO Leadership AwardsCDMO Leadership Esteve Química’s Juan Petit, CMO Business Spain Senior Director, and Andrea Oro, Global Head Commercial and Strategic Operations, are pictured at the CDMO Leadership Awards after winning the Champion Award in the Small Molecule API – Global Category.

