DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Visitor Spending Increased in February 2025

VISITOR SPENDING INCREASED IN FEBRUARY 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2025

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 240,525 total visitors in Hawai‘i on any given day (average daily census) in February 2025, which was an increase from February 2024 (236,008 visitors, +1.9%), but fewer than pre-pandemic February 2019 (246,741 visitors, -2.5%). Total spending by all visitors in February 2025 measured in nominal dollars was $61.7 million per day, up from February 2024 ($57.1 million per day, +8.0%) and much higher than February 2019 ($49.6 million per day, +24.4%).

2024 was a leap year and included an extra day in February. To directly compare with February 2025 data, the average daily census was used as a measure of visitor volume and visitor spending and air capacity data were stated on a per day basis, where applicable. Total visitor spending and total visitor arrival are presented in the Glance and Island Highlight tables at the end of this news release.

Among visitors who came by air service in February 2025, the average daily census of 111,573 U.S. West visitors was an increase from February 2024 (108,614 visitors, +2.7%) and February 2019 (96,870 visitors, +15.2%). In February 2025, U.S. West visitors’ total spending was $28.3 million per day, which was more than February 2024 ($25.1 million per day, +13.1) and February 2019 ($17.8 million per day, +58.8%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 69,151 U.S. East visitors was greater than February 2024 (64,408 visitors, +7.4%) and February 2019 (63,462 visitors, +9.0%). U.S. East visitors’ total spending in February 2025 was $19.3 million per day, higher than February 2024 ($16.8 million per day, +14.7%) and February 2019 ($13.3 million per day, +45.1%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 9,992 visitors from Japan declined compared to February 2024 (11,691 visitors, -14.5%) and February 2019 (24,408 visitors, -59.1%). Total spending by Japanese visitors in February 2025 was $2.4 million per day, down from February 2024 ($2.8 million per day, -14.1%) and February 2019 ($5.9 million per day, -58.8%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 20,686 Canadian visitors decreased from February 2024 (20,977 visitors, -1.4%) and February 2019 (29,741 visitors, -30.4%). Total spending by Canadian visitors in February 2025 was $5.0 million per day, higher than February 2024 ($4.7 million per day, +6.2%), but less than February 2019 ($5.5 million per day, -8.7%).

In February 2025, the average daily census of 25,841 visitors from all other international markets (including visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines and the Pacific Islands) dropped compared to February 2024 (27,166 visitors, -4.9%) and February 2019 (29,939 visitors, -13.7%).

Among visitors who came to Hawai‘i by out-of-state cruise ships, the average daily census in February 2025 of 3,283 visitors was more than February 2024 (3,152 visitors, +4.1%) and February 2019 (2,322 visitors, +41.4%).

In February 2025, there were 4,475 transpacific flights with 994,193 seats that serviced the Hawaiian Islands. This averaged out to 160 flights and 35,507 air seats per day, which was a decrease from February 2024 (161 flights with 36,016 seats per day) and from February 2019 (165 flights with 36,106 seats per day). Fewer flights and seats from Japan, Canada, Korea and Australia to Hawai‘i entirely offset growth in air capacity from the U.S. mainland.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

For February 2025, average daily visitor spending at $256.40 per visitor was the highest level historically in nominal terms. Though the inflation rate is not available for February, it is likely that the visitor spending is an increase (6% in nominal terms) after adjusting for inflation (January 2025 Honolulu consumer inflation was 4.1%).

As for Canadian visitor arrivals, DBEDT will continue to closely monitor this market. Canada and Hawai‘i have a longstanding relationship and we are cautiously optimistic that although Canadian travel to the continental U.S. may decrease, it may not mean that Hawai‘i visits will decrease in the same manner. At this time, we do not see flight cancelations from Air Canada or WestJet.

It is encouraging to see that the number of visitors from the continental U.S. increased this February at 1.2 percent higher than last February even though last year was a leap year. Compared with pre-pandemic February 2019, U.S. visitor arrivals increased by 16.6 percent. It is expected that the U.S. East market will perform better this year.

