Hypoxic Brain Damage and Febrile Seizures in Autism Spectrum Disorder: Volumetric MRI Next

Children with autism and birth asphyxia may show brain abnormalities on advanced MRIs, which routine MRIs may miss, linking birth injury to ASD

The link between birth asphyxia and autism spectrum disorder can now be diagnosed using advanced brain MRI with diffusion-weighted imaging and volumetric studies.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Many children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, who have a history birth asphyxia and a ‘normal MRI’ of the brain, may show abnormalities on advanced MRI with diffusion weight study and volumetric analysis, indicating a birth injury," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national birth injury attorney, says, “It has long been known that there is a connection between birth asphyxia and autism spectrum disorder. This link can now be diagnosed using advanced brain MRI with diffusion-weighted imaging and volumetric studies, which can identify abnormalities that would not be seen on routine MRIs of the brain.”

What is the link of birth asphyxia and autism?

“Among a total of 74,251 children, 192 (0.26%) were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The adjusted odds ratio for ASD in children with birth asphyxia (BA) alone was 3.82, for febrile seizures (FS) alone 3.06, and for comorbid BA and FS 21.18, versus children without BA or FS. The additive interaction between BA and FS showed statistical significance”

Read “Additive interaction between birth asphyxia and febrile seizures on autism spectrum disorder: a population-based study” published in Molecular Autism (2024 15:17: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13229-024-00596-3

Dr. Vigna explains, “Clearly, a significant number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder have not been identified as having a birth injury due to lack of oxygen at birth, which is a substantial factor in causing their disability. This study should not be interpreted as suggesting that febrile seizures cause autism, as febrile seizures reflect an increased vulnerability in those with underlying neurological brain damage.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My law firm provides case evaluations with in-house physicians, Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology to understand the events related to the birth. Hypoxic brain injuries are serious injuries, and objective testing, such as diffusion MRI with volumetric assessment, is necessary to rule out a hypoxic brain injury in those with normal CT scans and MRIs of the brain."

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence, including birth injury. He is Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Dr. Vigna co-counsels with Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical and birth injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

