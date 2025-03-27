What Labor, Industry, Environmental, and Consumer Leaders Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s “Lightning Plan” to Secure Pennsylvania’s Energy Future

Over the last two months, Governor Shapiro has visited a natural gas-backed sustainable aviation fuel project, a leading hydropower manufacturer, and a methane digester that turns manure into energy for farmers. “I know the challenges our industry faces — from rising costs to the need for more efficient practices. The community energy proposal gives farmers the opportunity to invest in methane digesters, reduce energy costs, and improve farm operations to stay competitive.” “Programs like these are fueling growth across the Commonwealth, allowing rural and agricultural communities to embrace innovative energy solutions…Governor Shapiro, we appreciate your vision, planning, and ongoing partnership in strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro continued his statewide push for the “Lightning Plan,” — a bold, all-of-the-above energy plan to secure Pennsylvania’s energy future by lowering costs, creating jobs, generating more power, and expanding opportunity all across the Commonwealth, including in rural communities. During a visit to Penn England Farms in Blair County, the Governor highlighted how a methane digester is converting farm waste into clean energy, cutting electricity costs, and reducing pollution. Under the Lightning Plan, more farmers will have access to shared digesters, further reducing costs and generating new revenue by selling excess energy back to the grid.

Backed by labor and industry leaders, environmental advocates, and consumer groups, the Lightning Plan fast-tracks energy projects, streamlines permitting, and delivers real savings for Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania has long been at the forefront of energy innovation – from Ben Franklin’s experiments to today’s cutting-edge clean technologies– and the Lightning Plan builds on this legacy, ensuring the Commonwealth remains a national leader in energy production and economic growth for decades to come.

Earlier this month, Governor Shapiro launched his legislative push for the Lightning Plan at Voith Hydro in York, one of the world’s largest dedicated hydropower manufacturing facilities. In January, the Governor unveiled his plan during a visit to Pittsburgh International Airport, highlighting a $1.5 billion hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel project which is creating 3,000 construction jobs and positioning Pennsylvania as a hub for next-generation energy solutions. Additionally, he announced a new agreement with PJM Interconnection, securing $21 billion in consumer savings over the next two years to lower household energy costs and protect Pennsylvania ratepayers.

Read more about the Lightning Plan and view co-sponsorship memos for each piece of the plan.

Read what bipartisan legislators from the General Assembly; labor, industry, environmental, and consumer leaders; and Pennsylvanians from all across the Commonwealth are saying about Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan:

Yvette Longenecker, Owner of Penn England Farms: “Our family has spent generations producing high-quality milk while being responsible stewards of the land — that’s why we installed a digester. A digester allows us to turn something we already have — manure — into something valuable: renewable energy. It helps power our farm, reduces odors, improves water quality, and provides an additional revenue stream to keep our operation sustainable.”

Mark Heeter, President of the Blair County Farm Bureau: “As a farmer and president of the Blair County Farm Bureau, I know the challenges our industry faces — from rising costs to the need for more efficient practices. That’s why today’s announcement is so important. The community energy proposal gives farmers the opportunity to invest in methane digesters, reduce energy costs, and improve farm operations to stay competitive. The Agricultural Innovation Program has already been a valuable resource, and increasing investment in this initiative is critical to ensuring farmers can access the technology needed to keep their businesses strong. On behalf of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and farmers across the state, I thank the administration for recognizing the importance of agriculture and supporting innovation. We look forward to working together to strengthen our industry.”

Steven McKnight, President and CEO of the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation (ABCD): “It’s an honor to share the podium with Governor Shapiro and Secretary Redding. I had the privilege of serving as President of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association when the Governor took office, and we were eager to engage with the new administration’s vision. Governor Shapiro quickly recognized that Pennsylvania’s last formal economic development plan was from 2003 — outdated for today’s modern economy. Since then, his administration has worked hard to create bold initiatives like the Site Development Fund, housing programs, Main Street revitalization, and the Lightning Plan, which we’re here to highlight today. Programs like these are fueling growth across the Commonwealth, allowing rural and agricultural communities — like Williamsburg — to embrace innovative energy solutions, reduce costs, and stay competitive. Governor Shapiro, we appreciate your vision, planning, and ongoing partnership in strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Senator Judy Schwank: “Community Energy will make clean, renewable energy more affordable and accessible for farmers, helping them lower utility costs and boost profitability. I’m proud to partner with Governor Shapiro to introduce Community Energy legislation, which is just one exciting piece of the Lightning Plan. This is a pivotal opportunity to come together and embrace comprehensive energy policies that will power Pennsylvania’s bright future.”

Representative Peter Schweyer: “The demand for energy in Pennsylvania continues to grow and as demand rises so does the strain on the utility grid. Community energy will help reduce the strain on the electricity grid and help lower utility costs by allowing people that cannot currently utilize solar panels or other renewable energy sources to get access. Folks can save money and reap the grid benefits. I am pleased to work with Gov. Shapiro on community energy and look forward to getting this bill across the finish line and to his desk.”

Stanley Kocon, President & CEO of Voith Hydro North America: “Demand for electricity in the US is growing, and hydro power stands out as one of the most reliable and sustainable renewable energy sources available, not only for generating electricity, but also for storing energy – an often overlooked but essential resource to maintain a stable energy grid. We wholeheartedly support the Governor’s plan to lower electricity costs and to build and upgrade more power plants to ensure clean, reliable and affordable energy for Pennsylvania’s future.”

Jim Enders, President of the Central Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council: “We’re long overdue to unite behind a strategy that encourages energy production, lowers costs for energy consumers, creates good paying union jobs that offer family sustaining wages, and at the same time is mindful of the planet that we will leave behind for our kids and our grandkids. These are common sense goals that we should all be able to agree on. Organized labor is encouraged by the Governor’s leadership on an energy plan that creates thousands of good paying union jobs and puts Pennsylvania energy at the forefront.”

Kevin Schreiber, President & CEO, York County Economic Alliance: “The Lightning Plan’s impact on communities like York – where manufacturing is not just an industry but a way of life – will be transformative. The plan will attract new investments and stimulate job creation by prioritizing sustainable energy production and modernizing tax and other incentives, ensuring that advanced manufacturing remains a cornerstone of local economies. It will also empower manufacturers, such as Voith Hydro, to continue to expand operations and lead global energy innovation.”

Patrick McDonnell, President & CEO of PennFuture: “It’s not just enough for us as a Commonwealth to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel infrastructure. It’s important for us to boost the amount of renewable energy here in the state. It’s important for us to realize the benefits to air quality, to water quality, to build those things. The lightning plan is a real, concrete way for us to reduce energy costs for consumers and to make sure we’re putting the people of Pennsylvania to work.”

Senator Carolyn Comitta: “As a major energy-producing state, Pennsylvania is in a unique position to lead on sustainable energy sources that can reduce electric costs for families, bring new jobs to our communities, and help secure our right to clean air and pure water. PACER and the Governor’s “Lightning Plan” are the way forward to cleaner air, better economic opportunities, and consumer savings on electricity bills,” said Comitta, who serves as Minority Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “I thank Governor Shapiro, Rep. Abney, and our legislative partners and co-sponsors for coming together to prioritize Pennsylvania’s future.”

Representative Aerion Abney: “PACER is a win-win for the environment and Pennsylvanians. The program is a tremendous boost to economies across the state by creating many new jobs in the energy sector and reinvests crucial funds in the protection of our planet’s health for generations to come.”

Representative Steve Samuelson: “The current qualifications for a business to claim the Semiconductor tax credits are unattainable. Not only do they leave out worthy businesses making great strides in manufacturing a key component of our electronic devices, but the credits have gone unused for the past two years. My bill would make the credits more attainable, ultimately achieving the goal of spurring economic development.”

Senator Steve Santarsiero: “I have long said that it’s a false premise to say we must choose between creating jobs OR saving our planet. I applaud Governor Shapiro for leading the way and bringing together the interests of consumers, labor and the environment to find a solution that works for all of us. To that end, I am proud to introduce legislation to create the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard, the next generation of alternative energy portfolio standards for the Commonwealth. PRESS will turbocharge energy build-out in Pennsylvania and create a more diverse mix of energy resources focusing on clean, reliable, and affordable energy.”

Representative Danielle Otten: “Pennsylvania is at a critical juncture. With energy demand skyrocketing, the PJM capacity markets facing unprecedented price spikes, and our state sorely lagging in clean energy investments, it’s imperative that we act now. PRESS, as part of Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan, will help to diversify our energy sources, reduce emissions, build resiliency into our grid, improve reliability, and lower electricity costs for ratepayers, while creating workforce opportunities and securing Pennsylvania’s position as a leader in clean, reliable, and affordable energy for the next 20 years.”

Senator John I. Kane: “Pennsylvania has always been a leader in energy innovation, but red tape has held us back from building the next generation of reliable energy projects. I’m thrilled to see Governor Shapiro taking bold action with the Lightning Plan, and I’m proud to be the prime sponsor of the RESET Board, which will be a key part of that vision. This one-stop shop for energy development will get steel in the ground faster, create good jobs, lower costs for consumers, and ensure Pennsylvania remains an energy powerhouse for decades to come.”

Representative Mandy Steele: “If we are serious, really and truly serious, about supercharging energy development in the state to bring costs down for Pennsylvanians and set us up as a dominant energy leader, we must streamline the process. Creating a Reliable Energy Siting and Electric Transition Board will speed up the entire process, from permitting to reducing red tape, and supporting new energy projects in a big way. I am happy to be able to work with the governor on getting this proposal through the legislative process and become law.”

Senator Lisa Boscola: “Pennsylvania’s energy future requires a balanced approach, one that prioritizes both supply and demand. Act 129 is a needed but outdated initiative. When first introduced, the program helped make households more efficient by changing out inefficient appliances. As demand continues to outpace supply, we need to reimagine the tools used to create efficiencies in our homes and businesses. Reforming this program will give homeowners and businesses the incentives they need to reduce their energy bills by making investments in items that will drive down their energy consumption. By driving down demand, the program helps ensure we have the power we need to keep Pennsylvania running. Act 129 reforms are just one component of a strategic energy policy that includes smart investments in energy efficiency, resiliency, and generation.”

Representative Kyle Donahue: “I believe that Gov. Shapiro’s lighting plan is a fruitful step forward for the energy industry in Pennsylvania. This plan will create jobs, lower costs for consumers, protect Pennsylvania from global instability by building next generation power, and position the commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come. I look forward to working with Gov. Shapiro and my colleagues in the state House and Senate to support legislation that will enact this plan.”

Senator Jay Costa: “As a lifelong resident of Allegheny County, I know how important it is to deliver good, honest union jobs to our working families, regardless of whether they have a college degree. I also know the importance of keeping costs down wherever possible, so folks can put their hard-earned money where they want it to go, like their kids’ college funds or family vacation. I am proud to be supporting Governor Shapiro on his plans to do both things at once through his Lightning Energy Plan. By unleashing Pennsylvania’s energy potential, Governor Shapiro will create energy jobs, lower energy costs, protect PA’s energy independence, and position our commonwealth as a leader in the nation.”

Senator Nick Pisciottano: “I commend Governor Shapiro for this bold, responsible, forward-looking energy plan, and I am happy to be a prime sponsor in the Senate of the EDGE tax credit programs, designed to attract new investments from businesses in critical manufacturing sectors. I share the Governor’s commitment to affordable, clean, and reliable energy for every family, business, and community in Pennsylvania. This plan will lower electricity costs, which is a top priority for our residents who are facing rising utility bills. We are excited to introduce a plan that strikes a vital balance between meeting the growing energy demands of our state, while also making sure we are protecting our environment for future generations. By focusing on both innovation and practical solutions, we are setting the stage for Pennsylvania to thrive in the energy sector and compete in the global economy.”

Representative John Inglis “Pennsylvania energy powered the industrial revolution and Pennsylvania energy will power the technological revolutions of the future – if we make the right investments to support the projects that create jobs today and help create jobs for years to come. I’m proud to be the sponsor of the EDGE tax credits in the Lightning package to help fund energy generation and infrastructure upgrades and a brighter future.”

Representative Rob Matzie: “Pennsylvania is the crossroads of America for roads, rails, and skies. Investing in sustainable aviation fuel production with the Lightning plan helps cut emissions, create good-paying jobs, and support innovation in agriculture.”

Representative Tom Mehaffie: “Pennsylvania has lost out because the PA EDGE tax credit program was not utilized as envisioned. We are overdue to re-energize the tax credits and ensure the Commonwealth – and nation – have sources of PA-produced, reliable power for years to come.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about Governor Shapiro’s Lightning Plan:

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

# # #