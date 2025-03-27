Petition audit of South Gorin now underway according to Auditor Fitzpatrick

03/27/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The efforts of the residents of the City of South Gorin to learn more about how their city government is operating took an important step forward this week as Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced his office has started a petition audit of the municipality located in Scotland County. The audit was prompted by residents who gathered 20 certified signatures to petition the State Auditor's Office.

"It's important to shine the truth-seeking light of transparency on all levels of government as we work to root out waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars. I applaud the people of South Gorin for taking the time to gather the signatures necessary to trigger this audit," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "We will work diligently to give residents a better understanding of the financial health and operational effectiveness of their city and, where necessary, provide recommendations to improve the performance of their government. I ask everyone to remain patient as we conduct a thorough review and encourage anyone with information that may be helpful to our audit to reach out through our Whistleblower Hotline."

This marks the first time the City of South Gorin has been audited by the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of South Gorin to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.