Cape Fox Tours Awarded Adventure Green Alaska Certification

Ketchikan, Alaska, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Tours has earned an Adventure Green Alaska certification for demonstrating compliance with its sustainable tourism practices. Adventure Green Alaska is the only sustainable tourism certification in the state of Alaska.





Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is committed to doing more and growing our ecotourism footprint. CFC acknowledges that for thousands of years, the Tlingit people have been and continue to be the stewards of the land. For fifty years, CFC has been committed to advancing our Tlingit culture and supporting our Tlingit shareholders from the Village of Saxman, Alaska. To that end, CFC and all its subsidiaries are committed to providing tourists to our shores with a focus on their Alaska adventure that includes cultural tourism and sustainability. CFC and Cape Fox Tours are dedicated to keeping Alaska true to its beauty, the culture and history of the land, the businesses that support our economy, and the natural environment around us, giving tourists a true Alaskan journey.

Cape Fox Tours has put intentional thought into implementing the standard values for sustainability into its business model and remains committed to efforts to further sustainability within the tourism industry. Cape Fox Tours upholds standards regarding Adventure Green Alaska’s four pillars: management, local community and economy, the environment, and Alaska history and culture. As a leader in the tourism industry, Cape Fox Tours ensures that its business operations are conducted sustainably, from internal management to the products and services customers receive.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) recognizes Adventure Green Alaska standards. This recognition ensures that AGA’s criteria are equal to GSTC’s criteria. GSTC and AGA’s criteria are modeled after the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These goals “recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests” (SDGS). AGA-certified businesses are doing their part in this collaborative effort to achieve these goals.

Cape Fox Tours is now certified in its efforts to further sustainable practices in the Alaska tourism industry.

Adrianna Oliva-Parks, General Manager of Cape Fox Tours, has led the ecotourism initiative at CFC. She recently commented, “Achieving the Adventure Green Alaska certification is a remarkable milestone for Cape Fox Tours. By fulfilling the compliance requirements, we are advancing our commitment to being responsible stewards of the land, waterways, environment, community, and the guests we seek to protect. Our next steps involve forming a committee to create an action plan outlining the goals that Cape Fox Tours and other Cape Fox Commercial Services businesses aspire to achieve, along with strategies for implementation, education, and tracking progress.”

For additional information, email Adrianna Oliva-Parks at aoliva@capefoxlodge.com.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Tours and Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com

