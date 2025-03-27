Mikros Animation Joining Creative Company Rodeo FX

MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning international creative company Rodeo FX, renowned for its visual effects work on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Netflix’s Stranger Things, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part 1 & 2, and Prime Video’s The Rings of Power has officially acquired Mikros Animation, the acclaimed end-to-end animation studio behind PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Orion and the Dark, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

“This is a deeply meaningful moment for me and for all of us at Rodeo FX,” says Sebastien Moreau, Founder & CEO of Rodeo FX. “Welcoming Mikros Animation into our creative family isn’t just about growth, it’s about aligning with people who share our values, our passion for storytelling, and our belief in the magic of animation. Together, we’re building something that goes beyond business: a creative home where artists can dream bigger, push further, and inspire the world.”

Previously owned by Technicolor Group, Mikros Animation has contributed to 17 feature-length animated films and numerous high-quality episodic series for some of the world's most recognized animation studios, including Paramount Animation, Netflix, and DreamWorks Animation. With nearly 300 hours of programming broadcast in over 180 countries on networks such as Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TF1, and France TV, Mikros Animation has cemented itself as a leading force in the animation industry.

“Mikros Animation and Rodeo FX have always shared a mutual respect and admiration. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us,” says Julien Meesters, newly appointed President of Mikros Animation. "Joining the Rodeo FX family opens new doors for us to explore broader animation horizons and to continually reinvent ourselves. Over the years, we've built incredible stories alongside our partners. Now, we're embracing new challenges and evolving landscapes to ensure Mikros Animation remains a leading home for filmmakers."

The acquisition includes all of Mikros Animation’s operations, as well as Technicolor Canada’s equipment, as the studio’s activities are continuing uninterrupted following the recent shutdown of other entities of the Technicolor group. This strategic expansion aligns with Rodeo FX’s ongoing global growth, following the establishment of its fifth international office in Paris in 2023. It also underscores the studio’s economic stability and resilience as the visual effects industry navigates post-pandemic shifts and recent disruptions caused by Hollywood labour strikes.

“Above all, we want to preserve Mikros Animation’s creative magic,” explains Jordan Soles, Senior Vice-President and Partner at Rodeo FX. “That signature that made them into the renowned studio they are today. This move allows our studios to strengthen their position and continue raising the bar for impactful projects.”

Now part of the Rodeo FX network, Mikros Animation will retain its brand identity, maintaining its distinct projects and production pipeline, and most of its creative, technical and leadership team. The animation studio is currently working on several high-profile titles, including the upcoming third instalment of the PAW Patrol film franchise, directed by Cal Brunker.

Rodeo FX continues to solidify its position in the industry, with its work on Dune: Part One and Part Two both earning Academy Awards for Outstanding Visual Effects. The studio also received three nominations at the Visual Effects Society Awards for its contributions to Expats, The Rings of Power Season 2, and Dune: Prophecy. As a trusted creative partner of the best storytellers in the world, the company continues to deliver high-end visual effects, with major projects currently in production for Apple TV+, HBO and Netflix.

About Rodeo FX

Repeatedly voted one of Montreal’s Top Employers and Employer of the Year for the 2022 Mercuriades Awards, Rodeo FX is a high-end creative company offering services in visual effects, advertising, animation, and experiential. Nominated for multiple Emmy® Awards for its work on the series Stranger Things season 4, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, the independent, Oscar®-winning company boasts close to 800 artists crafting from studios in Montreal, Québec City, Toronto, Los Angeles and Paris. Rodeo FX is a creative partner to the world’s best storytellers including Netflix, HBO, Disney, Marvel, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. and Sony, and has collaborated on ads for YouTube, NBC and Apple. Current projects include Dune: Prophecy, Silo Season 2 and Sonic 3. Recently released projects include The Rings of Power Season 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Taika Waitit's Time Bandits, and House of the Dragon Season 2.

