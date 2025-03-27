Freedmans’ Estate-Plan Gift Secures Lasting Support for Jewish Community Foundation

Joel & Sharon Freedman ensure future generations benefit from Jewish community initiatives.

RADNOR, PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Philadelphia has received a generous estate-planning commitment from Joel and Sharon Freedman, reinforcing their lifelong dedication to supporting Jewish causes. The couple’s gift ensures sustained funding for vital community initiatives, strengthening Jewish heritage for future generations.The Freedmans, longtime philanthropists and active Jewish community members are dedicated to making a lasting impact. Their estate-plan gift will provide essential resources for programs focusing on education, social services, and cultural preservation.“As members of this incredible community, Sharon and I believe in securing a strong future for Jewish life and values,” said Joel Freedman , Managing Director of Eclipse Private Wealth Management. “This commitment reflects our gratitude and our hope to continue supporting the causes we cherish.”The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, a branch of the Jewish Federation, is dedicated to fostering a vibrant Jewish future through strategic philanthropy and personalized donor engagement. With over a century of expertise in charitable giving, the Foundation collaborates closely with individuals, families, and institutions to transform philanthropic aspirations into impactful actions.Offering a range of giving options—including Donor Advised Funds, charitable gift annuities, and legacy gifts—the Foundation ensures that contributions resonate with donors' values and effect lasting change within the Jewish community and beyond. Through tailored services and prudent investment strategies, the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Philadelphia empowers donors to secure a thriving Jewish legacy for generations to come.Through the Jewish Community Foundation, the Freedmans’ legacy will support scholarships, leadership training, and charitable efforts that align with their deep-rooted values.Joel Freedman, CFP, CPWA, serves as the Managing Director at Eclipse Private Wealth Management, leading a team that offers tailored wealth management solutions to a select global clientele. With over 40 years of experience, he specializes in helping clients achieve their financial objectives through customized investment strategies and comprehensive financial planning. Freedman holds both the Certified Financial Plannerand Certified Private Wealth Advisordesignations, reflecting his extensive training and commitment to professional excellence.###For more information about the Jewish Community Foundation, visit their website For more information about Joel Freedman, visit his website XXX

