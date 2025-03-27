Backup Power Generator Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 23rd at 11am PT

LAS VEGAS and WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will webcast its presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase investor conference on Wednesday, April 23rd at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET on track 3. Acorn’s CEO Jan Loeb will also be available for in-person investor meetings during the conference (booth #207). The event will be held at the Paris Las Vegas hotel in partnership with the MicroCapClub.

Acorn’s 2024 results reflected the benefit of an approximately $5M contract with a leading cell phone provider for equipment and remote monitoring services for thousands of cell tower backup generators across the US. Acorn reported 2024 revenue of $10.99M which included $1.66M in revenue from the contract, with accelerating deployments anticipated over the next several quarters. Acorn also reported 2024 net income to shareholders of $6.3M, or $2.51 per share, including a $4.4M deferred income tax benefit, or $1.77 per share, based on 2.5M diluted shares outstanding.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 23rd at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/guest_book?session_id=c7TyRAUEFnZEksGiuvcht6

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_113149/conference_home.html

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on providing news, information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. Planet MicroCap has cultivated an active and engaged audience of investors interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas in sub $500M market cap companies. Since 2011, MicroCapClub members have profiled over 1,200 companies. Investors can join the community by applying to become a member or subscribing.

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrix™ ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

