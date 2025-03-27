The RCP responds to the Spring Statement

In response to the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Spring Statement, Dr John Dean, RCP clinical vice president, said:

'NHS and social care spending was not a big feature of today’s Spring Statement, but will be vital in the comprehensive spending review. Waiting lists are falling, but pressure is not letting up.

'The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has said he will shortly set out further reforms to reduce costs and increase productivity. We know physicians are working incredibly hard to provide care in challenging conditions - the financial savings being made through the integration of NHS England and DHSC and that ICBs are being asked to find must result in additional resource for local front line care and leadership, as that is what will transform care.

'Much rests on the 10-year plan and having the workforce to deliver the shifts the government wants to see.

'We need to see the detail on government’s plans to bring NHS England back into the Department of Health and Social Care. Government must give assurances that plans expected this year, including the review of postgraduate medical training, the long-term workforce plan revision and the Leng review will be delivered as planned. Each of these will be vital in delivering an NHS that is fit for the future.'