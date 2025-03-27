Bridge Construction Prompts Closures on Interstate 24 in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the US 41 (SR 1) bridge replacement project over I-24 at Exit 105, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will conduct full directional closures of the interstate at mile marker 105 along with the US 41 bridge beginning Monday, March 31, 2025, and continuing nightly for approximately two weeks to install beams for the new bridge. During these closures, traffic will detour around the closure using the Exit 105 interstate ramps.

Tentative schedule (7:00 pm to 6:00 am local time each night):

March 31, 2025 – Total closure on I-24 in both directions, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

April 1, 2025 , Closure of left lane on I-24 in both directions

April 2 – 3, 2025 – Total closure of I-24 East, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

April 4 – 5, 2025 – Total closure of I-24 West, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

April 7, 2025 – Total closure of I-24 East, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

April 8 – 9, 2025 – Total closure of I-24 West, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

– Total closure of I-24 West, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed April 11, 2025 – Total closure of I-24 East, US 41 bridge over I-24 closed

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect significant delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

