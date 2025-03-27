23 Members of Congress Call on Teleperformance to Respect Labor Rights

OPEIU and CWA Applaud Call for FCC to Hold Teleperformance Accountable

Teleperformance (CAC 40:TEP)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and 21 other members of Congress called on the Federal Communications Commission to closely scrutinize Teleperformance/ZP Better Together’s application for certification to provide Video Relay Service, an essential program that ensures Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard-of-Hearing people have equal access to telecommunications services. VRS is funded through the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) Fund, which all Americans pay into through their phone bills.

“We’ve spent the last year organizing with our fellow interpreters to ensure VRS is the service that it needs to be, not a vehicle for corporate profits,” said Felix Reyes, a Teleperformance VRS interpreter from New York City. “The Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard-of-Hearing communities deserve interpreters who are adequately trained, have reasonable breaks and meaningful professional development opportunities, including from working with Deaf interpreters. We applaud Rep. Schakowsky and her colleagues for calling on the FCC to hold them accountable.”

In the letter, members of Congress pointed out Teleperformance could work to allay their concerns about the deterioration of service quality in VRS by implementing the labor rights accord that Teleperformance signed with UNI, a global federation of labor unions, in the United States. The labor rights accord has already been implemented in Poland, Colombia, Jamaica, El Salvador and Romania.

“We are organizing VRS interpreters at Teleperformance and Sorenson because workers need a voice on the job now more than ever — for themselves, and for the people they serve,” said Tyler Turner, president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), AFL-CIO. “For too long, a profit over people model has wreaked havoc on VRS interpreters’ working conditions and the vital service they provide to millions of Deaf Americans every day. OPEIU will not stop fighting until these workers get the justice they deserve. The 90,000 members of our union thank these members of Congress for taking a courageous stand on behalf of our members and the Deaf, Deaf-Blind and Hard-of-Hearing communities.”

"Members of Congress have reason to be concerned about the impact of poor working conditions and low wages on the quality of Video Relay Service, especially in light of Teleperformance’s recent acquisition of ZP Better Together,” said Claude Cummings Jr., president of the Communications Workers of America. “VRS interpreters provide critical services to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, and public funds should be used to invest in the workers who provide the service, not to boost corporate profits. By implementing the UNI workers’ rights framework, Teleperformance will gain valuable insight from front-line workers into how to retain workers and improve service.”

Last month, a separate letter by Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) spurred FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez to agree to participate in upcoming town halls to hear from ASL interpreters and the people they serve — the first time an FCC commissioner has agreed to host public meetings on the subject. OPEIU’s ASL Interpreters United includes VRS interpreters working at both Sorenson and ZP Better Together. Sorenson is owned by private equity firms Ariel Investments and The Blackstone Group and ZP Better Together is owned by French telecommunications company Teleperformance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.