YourUpdateTV speaks with Airbnb.org: Reimagining Spring Break: Why More Travelers Are Choosing Slower, More Meaningful Trips

Why travelers are ditching traditional fast-paced vacations in favor of extended, cultural, and self-care-focused trips

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring break isn’t just for students anymore! Travelers are redefining the season with longer, more immersive getaways, swapping the traditional spring break locales for cultural experiences and self-care escapes. So, where are people going, and what’s driving this shift? Recently, Channel Communications Lead at Airbnb, Ali Killam, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share the latest insights on 2025’s biggest travel trends—including the destinations travelers are gravitating toward and why.

Around the world, travelers are proving that spring break isn’t just for students. Fueled by the desire to prioritize self-reflection, immerse in cultural events and spend quality time with family, travelers are exploring destinations all around the world this spring, from breathtaking beaches in Ubatuba, Brazil, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to charming European cities Basel, Switzerland and Cologne, Germany1.

Solo wanderlust and the comfort of soft travel

Spring break is evolving beyond group travel, with two key trends emerging this season. First, solo travel is on the rise, with individuals specifically focused on soft travel–or slower paced trips that prioritize leisure and wellbeing. These solo adventurers are embracing more relaxed and meaningful travel experiences, opting for longer trips averaging 17 nights, as compared to 9 nights for duo travelers and 8 nights for families2.

The second trend is travelers taking the literal approach to soft travel by bringing their furry friends along for the adventure3. These trends highlight a shift towards personalized vacation experiences that cater to the different group sizes.

Solo travel continues to surge beyond Valentine’s Day weekend and into spring, with a 90% growth in solo searches for spring travel dates compared to last year 4 .

. Compared to last spring, searches for trips with pets have risen by 30% 5 , with solo travelers experiencing the most significant increase of over 40% 6 .

, with solo travelers experiencing the most significant increase of over 40% . Interest in countryside escapes has risen this spring compared to last 7 .

. With school breaks in the spring, destinations that offer family-friendly events and activities, including parades during Cologne Carnival to educational exploration at the Ubatuba Aquarium in Brazil, are trending8.

Trending destinations this spring

Here are some of the top trending destinations this spring based on a growth in searches since spring 2024:

Basel, Switzerland: Basel is set to be a bustling destination this spring as it gears up to host the iconic international song competition in early May. In addition to this event, music lovers from around the globe can experience the city’s rich cultural heritage through its renowned museums, architecture, and lively culinary scene.

Ubatuba, Brazil: Ubatuba is the ideal coastal getaway for travelers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of São Paulo during the national long weekend, May 1-4. Known for its stunning beaches, lush landscapes and vibrant local culture, Ubatuba offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. With over 70 pristine beaches to choose from, visitors can enjoy sunbathing, surfing, and exploring the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Milan, Italy: Milan is a vibrant city celebrated for its fashion, culture, and design. In April, it buzzes with energy during Milan Design Week, a week-long event that highlights innovative artists, captivating installations, and the latest trends, attracting creatives from around the world. For travelers seeking a creative outlet, Milan offers a wealth of experiences, including a Mosaic course in Atelier Milan.

Stillwater, OK, United States: Stillwater is a charming college town with a strong community spirit, especially during Spring Family Weekend in March. This event invites families to enjoy fun and festivities on campus and throughout the city including local attractions, live music, and delicious cuisines. With its welcoming atmosphere and engaging activities, Stillwater is an ideal destination for families looking to create lasting memories this spring break.

To learn more about other spring travel trends visit the Airbnb Newsroom.

