Shelter of Exiles Achieves Incredible Milestone, Securing Its Spot Among the Top Play-to-Earn Games on TON





WOLSZTYN, Poland, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just a few weeks after its Token Generation Event (TGE) on March 11, 2025, Shelter of Exiles (SOEX) has already cemented its position among the top Play-to-Earn (P2E) games on the TON blockchain. This remarkable feat highlights not only the strength of the game's AI-driven gameplay and dynamic NFTs (dNFTs), but also its ability to rapidly capture the attention and support of a global gaming community.

Despite being in its early stages, Shelter of Exiles has successfully carved out a space for itself in the rapidly growing Web3 gaming ecosystem. The TGE, which marked the official launch of $SOEX, the game’s native token, was a significant milestone that set the stage for a promising future, with early players and investors already reaping the rewards of the game’s innovative economy.

Shelter of Exiles stands out for its fusion of blockchain and AI. Built on the TON blockchain, the game offers players an expansive, evolving world where creatures evolve into dynamic NFTs that grow stronger over time, learn new skills, and provide passive income. This innovative approach to gameplay is further enhanced by AI agents, which automate many aspects of the game, from resource management to battle strategies—allowing players to earn rewards even while they’re offline.

What truly sets Shelter of Exiles apart from other P2E games is its ability to merge AI agents with blockchain technology. This combination provides a deeply personalized experience, as dNFTs evolve based on player activity. Creatures in Shelter of Exiles do not simply stay static; they grow stronger, gain new abilities, and can be traded, sold, or upgraded as they progress.

By incorporating AI-powered automation, players don’t need to be constantly active to continue making progress or earning rewards. Whether it’s battling enemies, managing resources, or staking assets for additional benefits, the AI agents in Shelter of Exiles allow for passive gameplay, generating consistent rewards and encouraging long-term investment in the game’s evolving world.

Shelter of Exiles is a game-changer in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem thanks to its innovative AI-driven passive income and seamless blockchain integration. Players can earn rewards even while not actively playing, as AI-powered automation and dynamic NFTs allow creatures to grow, learn new skills, and generate income without requiring constant player input. This unique system provides an engaging and sustainable income model for players, setting SoE apart from traditional P2E games. Built on the TON blockchain, SoE’s decentralized economy ensures transparency, security, and true ownership of digital assets, allowing players to trade, stake, and upgrade with confidence.

With its community showing incredible engagement through Telegram Mini-App integration, which allows for seamless cross-platform access, social events, and global connectivity. The dynamic NFTs in the game offer evolving gameplay, incentivizing players to invest in long-term strategies as their creatures grow stronger over time. This constantly evolving gameplay ensures that players remain immersed and motivated to continue exploring the world of SoE, fostering a fresh and rewarding experience that keeps players coming back.

Though Shelter of Exiles is still young, the game’s rapid success and growing momentum show it’s on track to become a dominant force in the Web3 gaming landscape. With a strong community and AI-powered mechanics that set it apart from traditional games, SOEX is well-positioned to expand its ecosystem, attracting both players and investors alike.

As more players discover the passive income opportunities and dynamic gameplay that SOEX provides, the game is set to continue growing and evolving. The future of Shelter of Exiles is bright, and its success on the TON blockchain is only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey in the world of Web3 gaming.

About Shelter of Exiles:

Shelter of Exiles is an innovative Web3-powered RPG that combines AI-driven gameplay, dynamic NFTs, and a decentralized economy. Players explore a mystical world, collect and upgrade creatures, and engage in battles while earning passive income through blockchain-based assets and AI automation. Built on the TON blockchain, SoEX is revolutionizing the Play-to-Earn space.

For more information, please contact:

Dariusz Kowalski

hello@shelterofexiles.com

rl@pixeltrapps.games

Website: https://shelterofexiles.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Shelter of Exiles. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af5a3ac-335b-4914-89bd-29b6f9e3a17e

Shelter of Exiles Shelter of Exiles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.