Perplexity Integrates firmly.ai Commerce Tech to Scale Seamless Ecommerce Experience

New partnership scales the native Perplexity Shopping experience to merchants of all sizes

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHOPTALK -- Perplexity , the leading AI answer engine, announced it will be integrating firmly.ai agentic ecommerce technology to scale access to Perplexity’s native shopping experience. This collaboration enables seamless purchases for all consumers and merchants of any size.

Consumers are increasingly using Perplexity to shop online. By embedding firmly.ai’s innovative Agentic commerce platform, Perplexity empowers more users to complete their entire shopping journey—from product discovery to secure transaction—without leaving the platform. This streamlined solution not only shortens the purchase funnel but also solves latency, improving the consumer experience.

“When we first launched our AI experience for shopping late last year, Perplexity took a leap towards transforming the way people shop online and increased the volume of shopping-intent queries 5x,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer of Perplexity. “Partnering with firmly.ai enables us to achieve our vision even faster by making it effortless for merchants to join us and easier for more consumers to natively go from answers to actions within Perplexity.”

With a single integration to firmly.ai's API, Perplexity can now connect to any e-commerce merchant. Merchants can tap into this new sales channel instantly while retaining their merchant of record (MOR) status, ensuring full control over transactions, customer relationships, and data. Merchants can access millions of potential customers while protecting the value of their brand.

“Our mission at firmly.ai has always been to remove barriers in e-commerce, making it as frictionless as possible for both merchants and consumers,” said Kumar Senthil, Co-Founder and CEO of firmly.ai . “This partnership with Perplexity is a game-changer. By combining our native checkout technology with Perplexity’s cutting-edge AI, we’re not only simplifying the shopping process but also empowering merchants to reach new customers without any integration hassle. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

For more information and to apply to be part of the native marketplace, visit www.firmly.ai .

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine founded in 2022 by former members of OpenAI, Meta, Quora, Bing, and Databricks. It provides real-time, conversational responses to user queries with inline citations from trusted sources. Perplexity aims to bridge the gap between traditional search engines and AI interfaces, answering over 125 million questions weekly. Available online at perplexity.com and on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows.

About firmly.ai

firmly.ai is the Agentic Commerce Platform that enables consumers to shop at the moment of inspiration. Its revolutionizing technology powers seamless commerce experiences across every digital touchpoint, serving as the connecting tissue between channels (social platforms, CTV, publishers, and AI chatbots) and merchants, without the need for complex integrations. With a single connection, firmly.ai connects any merchant to any channel, allowing merchants to reach new customers with zero engineering effort while remaining as the merchant of record. Founded by e-commerce innovators, firmly.ai is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Contact:



firmly@digennaro-usa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.