Overland AI Showcases Fully Autonomous Tactical Vehicle at Army Applications Lab Demo

SEATTLE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent experimentation event, Overland AI showcased the capabilities of its fully autonomous tactical vehicle at a demonstration hosted by the Army Applications Lab.

Attended by combat engineers from across multiple U.S. Army and Marine Corps units, the exercise demonstrated how Overland’s fully autonomous tactical vehicle, powered by Overland AI’s OverDrive autonomy stack and OverWatch tactical interface, can disrupt enemy maneuvers. The vehicle, which can traverse off-road terrain at speeds of at least 30 mph with a range of at least 100 miles and a payload capacity greater than 900 lbs, makes it more difficult for adversaries to traverse by deploying deep terrain shaping obstacles (DTSOs).





U.S. Army combat engineers operating Overland AI’s fully autonomous tactical vehicle with their intuitive OverWatch interface.

"This demonstration validated our vision: that fully autonomous off-road capabilities can provide combat engineers with an organic way of conducting deep terrain shaping," said Jon Fink, chief technology officer of Overland AI. "This capability equips warfighters to execute critical missions faster, at greater distances, with less risk to human life.”

The demonstration was attended by Army engineering units, including:

264th CO (CEC-I), 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade

595th CO (CEC-A), 5th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade

570th CO (CEC-I/S), 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade.



During the exercise, combat engineers engaged directly with Overland AI’s OverWatch tactical interface, planning and executing realistic scenarios. Soldiers were able to experience firsthand how the system operates in rugged terrain, adapting to mission parameters with minimal input. With at least 1 kW of available power for payloads and an idle time of two hours, Overland AI’s attritable autonomous tactical vehicle is engineered for extended mission durations and highly adaptable operations in contested terrain.





Overland AI engineers testing and evaluating their fully autonomous tactical vehicle during a test run at the experiment.

"It was an honor to see our capability being operated by end users,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and chief executive officer of Overland AI. “They could see firsthand how fully autonomous tactical vehicles can help accomplish their mission with increased speed and tactical options, derisking these operations to keep Soldiers out of harm’s way.”

Overland AI remains committed to advancing autonomous military technologies, having previously secured an $18.6 million contract with the U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop autonomy software for the Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program. The company continues to support a range of U.S. military programs, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command.

To learn more about Overland AI and see open roles, visit www.overland.ai.

About Overland AI

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Overland AI is powering ground operations for modern defense. The company leverages over a decade of advanced research in robotics and machine learning, as well as a field-test forward ethos, to deliver combined capabilities for unit commanders. Hazardous missions in austere and electronically denied environments demand that these capabilities are reliable and resilient. Overland AI’s SPARK autonomy upfit and OverDrive stack enable uncrewed ground vehicles to navigate off-road with no GPS, all without direct operator control, to significantly reduce the risk to human life on the battlefield. Precisely coordinated capabilities are vital for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions to succeed. Overland AI is developing these capabilities and putting them into the hands of unit commanders today.

Contact

Cameron Langford

overland@1stprinciples.io

First Principles Communications

