Children’s Book written with a Mother’s Love uses Immersive Topic For Fun-To-Learn Lessons to support speech and communication developmental milestones inclusive of autistic and neurodivergent learners.

Charleston, SC, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum of Cars: 3 Short Stories About Cars is a new children’s book that features embedded speech lessons and immersive illustrations to get children excited about reaching early childhood speech milestones.

When Tonya Huff Baradaran’s son was diagnosed with speech delays and later early signs of autism, she set out to learn the best ways to care for his needs. This led her to create a book for her toddler to teach important skills leveraging short stories through books to initiate and facilitate communication.

Spectrum of Cars: 3 Short Stories About Cars is a joyful, interactive book that gives children the opportunity to practice opposites, color recognition, counting, shapes, asking for help, and more. Designed for parents to share with their children, young ones will have a smartly crafted, exploratory space for learning these concepts. Best of all, this teaching occurs under the background of many toddlers’ favorite subject: cars.

With stories about car characters making friends, exploring the world around them, and learning to express their needs, this picture book is as exciting as it is helpful. For children who enjoy Llama Llama Red Pajama, Dr. Seuss and I Love You to the Moon and Back, the book is a fun, engaging read that offers educational value especially for students with speech delays.

Spectrum of Cars: 3 Short Stories About Cars is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms or her website: https://www.funspeech.org/

Tonya Huff Baradaran is from Windsor, Connecticut, a proud BA and MBA from Florida State University who proudly calls Dallas, Texas home. Tonya has a strong, kind, persevering nature. When Tonya’s son was diagnosed with autism and speech delays post COVID, she realized that many children shared similar diagnosis. Her deep love and focus to support her son as well as other families inspired her to create a book in his honor and based on his favorite toy: the car. Spectrum of Cars is a book designed to help young readers find an educational and social outlet to reach their milestones. A portion of all sales are redirected back into local communities supporting special education, public schools and autism awareness.

