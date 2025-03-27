Palm Springs priciest U.S. car rental destination this spring, survey shows

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California desert resort city of Palm Springs is the joint most expensive destination in the United States for renting a car this spring, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com The survey compared rental car rates at 100 U.S. airports during the period March 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025. With an average rate of $89 per day for the most affordable car, Palm Springs in southern California and Charleston in South Carolina emerged as the priciest destinations.Other California destinations to feature in the top ten are Burbank and Ontario Airport, where travellers will have to spend $83 and $80, respectively, for the least expensive car this spring. Twelfth priciest destination, according to the survey, is Los Angeles at $72 per day.t the other end of the spectrum, the Californian cities of Sacramento and Fresno appear among the cheapest destinations for renting a car this spring. With average rates of just $47 per day, Fresco in San Joaquin Valley came out in 87th position overall, while Sacramento was in 92nd place with average rates of $45 per day.On average, across all 100 airports considered by the survey, the average daily rental rate is $58.50. Compared with spring 2024, that’s an increase of 1.7%.Car rental rates across the world vary significantly depending on the season. In the U.S.’s winter months, the island of Maui in Hawaii was shown to be the priciest destination for hiring a car last year, with an average rate of $101 per day. During fall, meanwhile, Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, came out as the most expensive destination at $95 per day.Summertime – typically the most expensive time of year for renting a car due to it being peak vacation season –showed Anchorage in Alaska to be the priciest destination for renting a car last year, with an average rate of $187 per day.The following table shows the Top 10 most expensive car rental destinations this spring. Prices shown reflect the average rates for the most affordable rental car for the period March 1, 2025-May 31, 2025.1. Palm Springs (PSP) $891. Charleston (CHS) $893. Pittsburgh (PIT) $854. Little Rock (LIT) $845. Burbank (BUR) $836. Ontario (ONT) $807. Nashville (BNA) $788. St. Petersburg (PIE) $778. Phoenix (PHX) $7710. Madison (MAD) $74For the full resuls of the survey, please check:If you choose to cover this story, we would appreciate a link to: www.cheapcarrental.com

