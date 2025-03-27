Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Unveils Renovated Golf Clubhouse Adjacent to its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Orchid Island's Golf Clubhouse Exterior Dining Room at Orchid Island's Golf Clubhouse

The $5 million renovation focused on the outdoor dining room, bar and patio areas, which features West Indies style design

The Golf Clubhouse is the cornerstone of the Orchid Island social life where friendships are made, and comradery is built.” — Rob Tench, General Manager, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Unveils Newly Renovated Golf Clubhouse Adjacent to its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf CourseOrchid Island Golf & Beach Club has unveiled a dramatic refresh to its Golf Clubhouse, which overlooks its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course. The 15,000 square foot Golf Clubhouse was constructed in 1999 and was last renovated in 2011.The $5 million renovation focused on the outdoor dining room, bar and patio areas, which features West Indies style design and furnishings and Palm Beach inspired pink and green accents.The covered outdoor dining room is protected by nano sliding glass doors and it includes the ”Palmer’s Pub” with large screen TVs, enabling members to watch sports after a round of golf or match on the racquet courts. The patio features outdoor dining and seating around a firepit.Peacock & Lewis Architecture, Master Planning and Design of North Palm Beach handled the project design. The Golf Club renovation was unveiled just a year after the complete renovation to the golf course by architect Brandon Johnson.“The Golf Clubhouse is the cornerstone of the Orchid Island social life where friendships are made, and comradery is built. Our members are delighted with the newly renovated Golf Clubhouse, and they are enjoying many meals prepared by our esteemed culinary team,” said Rob Tench, General Manager.As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Golfers delight in the colorful and unique birds often found in and around Orchid Island.Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.About Orchid Island Golf and Beach ClubSpanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.