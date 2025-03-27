National Philanthropist Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson Closes 2025 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon Honoring Local & National Black Women Business Owners

The event celebrated 16 women for their “unwavering pursuit of excellence” in honor of Women’s History Month

DALLAS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 600 women came together on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the 2025 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon in partnership with Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine, where Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, honored 16 women from across the United States. While the event was held in Dallas at The Statler Hotel, women literally traveled from all over the country to attend this national celebration honoring women during Women’s History Month, boosting tourism and the local economy. One of the most sought-after events of the season, the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon ranked alongside previous years by selling out once again, even after seating was expanded from 250 attendees the first year to over 600 this year. Co-hosted by Emmy-nominated television anchor Nicole Baker and Roni Talley, bestselling author, actress, film producer, and speaker known as The Exit Strategist, the luncheon was sponsored by Intuit, Texas Capital Bank, The Polote Corporation and She Empowerment Global.

“Women continue to make significant contributions to society across various industries. The ladies we honored today are a testament to this, as each of them - many pioneers in their craft - have directly and positively impacted their respective fields, paving the way for other aspiring women.” said Dr. Polote Williamson. “We’re proud to host the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon for the third consecutive year, our most successful thus far, as a platform to recognize and honor some of the most dynamic women of this generation.”

The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations. The 2025 luncheon, themed "The Affirmed Woman," highlighted women with unwavering pursuit of excellence in their respective industries, driving both impact and transformation.

The 2025 Honorees included Sheryl Adkins-Green – Former Chief Experience Officer, Mary Kay Inc.; Raven Nicole Barnes – VP, The Confidence Group and Youth Advocate; Karen Boykin-Towns – Vice Chair, NAACP National Board; Tabitha Brown – Emmy-Winning Actress and Best-Selling Author; Tamira Chapman – Entrepreneur ranked the 8th fastest woman-owned business through her company, Storehouse In A Box, and Publisher, Storehouse Voices – an imprint of The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House; Erica Terry Derryck – Communications Professional, Intuit; Tammy Franklin – Advocate and Motivational Speaker; Shani Hosten – VP of Audience Strategy, AARP; Teri Ijeoma – Master Trader and Investment Educator; DeDe McGuire – Radio Host, Philanthropist, and Community Activist; Denise Polote-Kelly – Grief Recovery Specialist and Life Coach; Britni Ricard – Founder and CEO, Cota Skin Care; Egypt Sherrod – Real Estate Broker and HGTV Star; Kimberly Sweet – Emmy-Nominated Multimedia Journalist and Timber Farmer; Dr. Jill Waggoner – Family Practice Physician and Health Advocate; and Patricia Adams Williams – Founder, She Empowerment Global.

The catered luncheon included networking, vendors, and attendees were treated to live performances by NaGuanda Nobles and Clover the Violinist. After the presentation of awards by Dr. Polote Williamson, they also witnessed the spring issue reveal of Cheryl Magazine.

As a special surprise and salute to Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Tamira Chapman, one of this year’s honorees and publisher of Storehouse Voices – the newly announced imprint of The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, announced a $25,000 donation to Soul Reborn on behalf of Storehouse Voices Publishing to support their continued work. Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson was the very first author signed to Storehouse Voices. Soul Reborn also received another surprise donation of $25,000 from Teri Ijeoma and a $10,000 donation from Cynt Marshall.

“The lack of access to capital has been a major factor preventing Black women from starting their businesses,” said Dr. Polote Williamson. “With educational, financial, and inspirational resources like the donation made by Storehouse Voices and the money raised today at this luncheon, Soul Reborn will be able to continue to help Black women reach their dreams.”

Black women are at the forefront of business ownership, making up the fastest-growing group of business owners. Cheryl Magazine further supports these efforts by highlighting the work of powerful women from around the world. A portion of the proceeds raised through the 2025 Women of Influence Luncheon will fund grants for women-owned businesses.

ABOUT SOUL REBORN

Soul Reborn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, transformational speaker, and entrepreneur Cheryl Polote Williamson. Through the help of community leaders, influencers, and volunteers, Soul Reborn focuses on transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women by educating and equipping them with the tools for life and business.

ABOUT CHERYL MAGAZINE

Cheryl Magazine is a quarterly publication with a focus on highlighting the amazing work of powerful women. Each issue of Cheryl Magazine brings you the grace, class, style, and power of this country’s far-most leading yet unsung women. Some of them you know, some you will come to know, but all of them are gifts to their perspective fields of endeavor. It's Inspiration for the Everyday Woman—for women, about women, by women.

